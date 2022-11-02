Tom Brady Speaks About Upcoming Matchup With the Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in a downfall after losing five of their last six NFL games. Their schedule may seem to get a bit easier, on paper, but with how unconventional this NFL season has been it will be interesting to see what not only the Buccaneers look like the second half of the season, but also the rest of the league.

Nearly halfway through the season and the Bucs have a 3-5 record with the defending Super Bowl champions coming to town. However, this season's Los Angeles Rams have not quite looked the part of a Super Bowl contender. They sit at just 3-4 themselves. The scary thing is, is that the Bucs and Rams have looked extremely similar as they cannot seem to get their offenses moving in the right direction.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions

Even with that, the Rams are not a team to take lightly and Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, reverberated that on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray.

“A very good team that plays us very difficult. They’re a tough team to go against,” Brady said. “They rush the quarterback well. They do a very good job controlling the ball on offense, very well coached, and that’s why they won the Super Bowl last year. So they have a great pass rush. They got Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker, Jalen Ramsey. They’ve got a very good secondary. Nick Scott’s back there. He’s playing great football, too. So we’ve got our work cut out for us.

“It doesn’t get any easier, especially when you’re not playing as well as you’re capable of. But we’ve got to figure out a way and we got to, first of all, it starts in practice and we’ve got a tough week of practice ahead because we have to make improvements. And that’s what football season’s all about.”

Brady is right, Los Angeles plays the Bucs very well and has a plethora of talent across their roster - much like Tampa Bay. Even with the way both squads have been playing this season, there is no reason to expect nothing less than a dog fight. Both teams are playing to win and considering the Bucs are 0-3 in their last three games vs. the Rams they surely should want to come out and prove something.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook