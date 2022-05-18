Tom Brady to be executive producer and subject of future Netflix roast show

According to Variety Magazine, Tom Brady is set to be his first subject in a new Netflix roast show that he will executive produce. The series, called "Greatest Roasts of All Time" or "GROAT", will start filming in 2023 following Brady's upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, had this to say about the launch of the roast series,

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast. In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

The specifics and additional information on who else will be the center of a roast are still in the works. What we do know is that Brady is great at taking jokes, even occasionally self-deprecating, and definitely knows how to dish them out himself. I imagine the "GROAT" series will be a huge success for Netflix and Brady as he continues to expand his reach outside of playing in the NFL.

