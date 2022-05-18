Skip to main content

Tom Brady to be executive producer and subject of future Netflix roast show

Buccaneers' QB is set to become an executive producer and the first subject of a new Netflix roast show.

According to Variety Magazine, Tom Brady is set to be his first subject in a new Netflix roast show that he will executive produce. The series, called "Greatest Roasts of All Time" or "GROAT", will start filming in 2023 following Brady's upcoming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

READ MORE: Did Gronk Drop a Hint?

Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, had this to say about the launch of the roast series,

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast. In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The specifics and additional information on who else will be the center of a roast are still in the works. What we do know is that Brady is great at taking jokes, even occasionally self-deprecating, and definitely knows how to dish them out himself. I imagine the "GROAT" series will be a huge success for Netflix and Brady as he continues to expand his reach outside of playing in the NFL.

READ MORE: Kyle Trask Will Get His Shot

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17516876
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in Explosive Offensive Plays in 2021

By Collin Haalboom6 minutes ago
Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Three of NFL's Best Players Under 25

By David Harrison6 minutes ago
USATSI_15544727
News

Buccaneers highest-selling team for upcoming NFL season

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
9CBFAACF-478B-494F-B8A0-6AC53F2AFEAF
News

Tom Brady has a message for his haters in the media world

By Collin Haalboom10 hours ago
USATSI_16964842 (1)
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins to hold joint practices together

By Caleb Skinner14 hours ago
USATSI_16189612
News

Kyle Trask will have a shot to compete for Buccaneers' backup quarterback spot

By Caleb Skinner14 hours ago
USATSI_17248720
News

Tom Brady calls out LeBron James for challenge on Twitter

By Caleb Skinner14 hours ago
USATSI_17596793 (1)
News

Three teams in the mix for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

By Caleb Skinner15 hours ago