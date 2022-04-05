Tom Brady's 'Greatest Challenge Yet' awaiting in 2022

Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady is fresh off his retirement and un-retirement, less than 2 months apart, and is ready for another NFL season. In an exclusive interview with Jason Hahn of PEOPLE magazine, Brady touched on his un-retirement in what he anticipates to be the final moments of his career.

READ MORE: Antonio Brown talks chances of reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

Brady seemed to be ready to retire and spend time with his family just a couple of months ago, but has since decided he still has the desire to win an 8th Super Bowl.

The greatest quarterback of all time says that for most players his age their body is telling them no, but their mind is telling them yes. This could be the case for Brady, however, he is still playing at a high level and gives credit to his personal trainer for allowing him to play for a 23rd season.

Brady acknowledges that this will be his greatest challenge yet as it is something he has never been through before.

"Two months ago, I didn't feel like I'd be in this place, but I feel motivated," he explains. "I feel inspired to go out there and do my best this year, and I'm going to give everything I got to my teammates, just like I always have." "They know that once I said yes, there's no turning back, and I've got to commit every bit of mental toughness I have to be in this with them until the end of the season, and I'm excited for it," Brady says. "It'll be my greatest challenge yet."

Tom Brady will have a different team around him than the past couple of seasons, although a large majority of it looks to remain the same. He would not have come out of retirement if his body and mind were not ready for the vigors of an NFL season or if the team around him was not built for another run at a Lombardi trophy.

READ MORE: Shannon Sharpe '99.9%' sure Tom Brady had role in Bruce Arians Retirement

The Bucs have done a fantastic job of creating another Super Bowl contending team while also maintaining contact with Brady incase he did in fact decide to return to the team. He ultimately did and it appears he will once again be the captain of one of the best team's in the NFL.

Stay tuned to BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook