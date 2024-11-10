Tristan Wirfs Gets Early Results Regarding Injury Suffered in Buccaneers-49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can't escape injuries impacting their squad in a big way. Against the San Francisco 49ers — a tough NFC opponent — the Buccaneers saw star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs suffer a knee injury.
Wirfs spent time in the injury medical tent before limping his way to the locker room, causing speculation regarding what the injury might entail. The team has already begun early rounds of testing, though, and early tests indicate an MCL sprain, according to Jordan Schultz.
"Early testing indicates that Buccaneers All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain. However, the team needs to conduct further testing, to determine the full extent," Schultz reported."
He's already been ruled out for the rest of the Buccaneers' contest against the 49ers, in which Tampa Bay currently trails 13-10 late in the third quarter.
Already suffering the absence of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, losing another key contributor on the offensive side of the ball will be a big blow for Tampa Bay as they look for a way to come away from the Week 10 contest with a victory. Defensive tackle Vita Vea came back from his MCL sprain quick, so the Bucs will hope the same from Wirfs if this is indeed the injury.
