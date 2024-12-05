Tristan Wirfs Gives Major Props to Maxx Crosby Ahead of Bucs-Raiders
There are few opponents on the defensive line more formidable than the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby. Anyone who plays him knows that — including Tristan Wirfs, who is set to face off against him on Sunday.
Crosby doesn't have an incredible amount of sacks — he has 7.5 this year — but he's top 10 in the NFL in QB hurries, per Pro Football Focus (31) and has taken the most pass-rushing snaps in the NFL (392). That relentless motor and constant pressure make him a major pain for any team, and Wirfs knows that well heading into this matchup. When he met with media Thursday, he made sure to give Crosby his due.
READ MORE: ESPN Analyst Gives Buccaneers Best Chance to Sneak into Playoffs Ahead of Week 14
"I don't know where he gets that motor," Wirfs said. "You see it every week on tape, flying around. It's insane. Me and Luke [Goedeke] have a big test... we're gonna limit how many times he touches Baker, regardless of how late it is. He always goes out of his way to put his hands up, so we're gonna try and not let him."
It's a task easier said than done, due to that high motor — a motor that, as Wirfs referenced, can occasionally keep running just a tad after the play ends. Every game is important for Tampa Bay from here on out, and if the Bucs want to put a stop to the Raiders on Sunday, Crosby will be a big opponent to look out for.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters
• Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend
• Panthers Player Gets Into it With Buccaneers Player After Loss