Skip to main content

Tua Tagovailoa responds to Dolphins punishment for impermissible contact with Tom Brady

The Dolphins quarterback offered a short comment to the media following Wednesday's practice.

The Miami Dolphins are reeling this week after an NFL investigation revealed that the franchise had impermissible contact with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. The Dolphins are being docked a first-round selection in 2023 and a third-round selection in 2024. Owner Stephen Ross has also been suspended through October 17 and fined $1.5 million.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Make Splash Trade for Star Defensive End

The man who Brady would've replaced this past offseason isn't sweating what he can't control. While speaking to the media following Miami's practice on Wednesday, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes that the team is firmly behind him.

"I came in 2020. So, whatever happened in 2019, I can’t even speak on that," Tagovailoa said to reporters on Wednesay. "I was here in 2020, and I’m still here. And I’m blessed to be here. If it has to do with support from the team, I think the team is all in with me and all of the guys that we have now."

The NFL released its findings on Tuesday. Former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White found that the Dolphins had "impermissible communications with Brady and Payton between August 2019 and January 2022. The misstep violated the league's anti-tampering policy and the integrity of the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While Ross wasn't the executive within Miami's organization to have conversations with Brady, he was kept privy to the details. Dolphins Vice Chairman and limited partner Bruce Beal had discussions with Brady while he was under contract with the New England Patriots as early as August 2019. Talks resumed in 2021 when Brady was still under contract with the Buccaneers.

Brady and Payton were cleared of any wrongdoing during the investigation. 

Tampa Bay and its 45-year-old quarterback will be looking to officially put this drama behind them ahead of the 2022 season. The Buccaneers are entering a crucial period of training camp as they try to find a capable replacement for starting center Ryan Jensen. 

READ MORE: Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Gives Update on Ryan Jensen

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Trask, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kyle Trask Earning Praise from Todd Bowles in Training Camp

By David Harrison6 hours ago
C2FD4B45-FB29-40F3-9151-D3CA5D4FAD5D
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Impressive Early in Training Camp

By Caleb Skinner6 hours ago
Tom Brady, Dolphins
News

Right to be Angry?: Impact of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady Conversations with Miami Dolphins

By David Harrison9 hours ago
USATSI_17443803 (1)
News

Tom Brady Won't Play in Buccaneers Preseason Opener Against Miami Dolphins

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
USATSI_17183506
News

Leonard Fournette Creates Custom Birthday Cake for Tom Brady

By Collin HaalboomAug 3, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
USATSI_18803086
News

Browns' QB Deshaun Watson Won't Miss Game Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Caleb SkinnerAug 3, 2022 9:59 AM EDT
Untitled design (8)
News

Miami Dolphins Owner Disagrees with Result of NFL Investigation

By Dustin LewisAug 2, 2022 11:04 PM EDT
910D1499-E949-4338-BCB3-E67A7DE6DA27
News

NFL Makes Verdict on Potential Punishment for Tom Brady

By Caleb SkinnerAug 2, 2022 4:25 PM EDT