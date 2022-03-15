Veteran center set to return to Tampa Bay

To say the least, the news on Sunday was shocking when it was announced that Tom Brady was unretiring and returning to Tampa Bay for the 2022 season. It was always a possibility that Brady would come back, but who would've thought that his stint away from football would last just over 40 days?

Later that same evening, reports began to break that the Buccaneers would be retaining veteran center, Ryan Jensen. There were rumors leading up to free agency that the Cincinnatti Bengals were pursuing Jensen hard. Alas, Tampa Bay and the 30-year-old center were able to agree on a three-year deal prior to free agency opening up.

Jensen signed with the Buccaneers out of free agency in 2018 after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Over the last four years, he has been an ironman on the offensive line for the franchise. He has started all 71 contests in the regular season and playoffs and was on the field for over 98% of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps.

Following a 2021 season that saw Jensen continue to take steps toward being one of the top centers in the league, he got a nice pay-bump. He signed a three-year, $39 million, averaging $13 million a year after earning an average of $10.5 million a year from 2018-21.

It was imperative for Tampa Bay to retain one of its top members of a dominant offensive line following the loss of both of its starting offensive guards. Left guard Ali Marpet elected to retire while right guard Alex Cappa left the Buccaneers to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bucs allowed the fewest sacks in the league last season and have the pieces to be productive again with Jensen and right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

