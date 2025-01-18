Commanders’ Bobby Wagner Claps Back at Buccaneers Defender in Postgame Exchange
Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heartbreaking defeat to the Washington Commanders last weekend, an interesting exchange took place at midfield.
When Buccaneers' reserve DT Greg Gaines approached Commanders' veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner immediately following the game, he joked with the future hall of famer by saying "You look old!"
Wagner immediately clapped back with a triumphent response — "Ya... alright. Y'all go home though."
NFL Films captured the verbal exchange between the two players, and shared it on social media later in the week.
Important context to add regarding this particular interaction is the fact that Greg Gaines and Bobby Wagner are former teammates. The two played on the same defense together for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Based on their history together, and the tone of their voices when exchanging playful insults, it's obvious that this interaction was all in good fun. Not to mention, before going their separate ways, Gaines made a point of saying, "You're still balling bro" to which Wagner responded, "Appreciate you bro."
Either way, it's pretty clear that Bobby Wagner got the win over Greg Gaines, not just on the field, but in their postgame exchange as well.
