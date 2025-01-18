Bucs Gameday

Commanders’ Bobby Wagner Claps Back at Buccaneers Defender in Postgame Exchange

It didn't take long for Bobby Wagner to throw a postgame comment from a Bucs' veteran right back in his face following the Commanders' playoff victory last Sunday.

Collin Haalboom

Sep 25, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) line up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) defensive tackle Greg Gaines (96) and defensive end William Gholston (92) line up against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heartbreaking defeat to the Washington Commanders last weekend, an interesting exchange took place at midfield.

READ MORE: Roger Goodell Hints Buccaneers, NFL Could Play 18 Games in the Future

When Buccaneers' reserve DT Greg Gaines approached Commanders' veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner immediately following the game, he joked with the future hall of famer by saying "You look old!"

Wagner immediately clapped back with a triumphent response — "Ya... alright. Y'all go home though."

NFL Films captured the verbal exchange between the two players, and shared it on social media later in the week.

Important context to add regarding this particular interaction is the fact that Greg Gaines and Bobby Wagner are former teammates. The two played on the same defense together for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Based on their history together, and the tone of their voices when exchanging playful insults, it's obvious that this interaction was all in good fun. Not to mention, before going their separate ways, Gaines made a point of saying, "You're still balling bro" to which Wagner responded, "Appreciate you bro."

Either way, it's pretty clear that Bobby Wagner got the win over Greg Gaines, not just on the field, but in their postgame exchange as well.

READ MORE: What Could the Buccaneers Do if OC Liam Coen Leaves?

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Could Potentially Play Dolphins Overseas in 2025

• Best And Worst Graded 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Players

• What Could the Buccaneers Do if OC Liam Coen Leaves?

• Best And Worst Graded 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Players

Published
Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News