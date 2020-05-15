AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

What if Going All-In on Tom Brady Backfires for the Bucs?

J. Kanno

It's the question no Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan wants to ask: What happens if Tom Brady doesn't work out? 

The short answer? Nothing the Bucs have not already experienced in the last decade. or more.

The Bucs didn't sign Brady with any other intention than to win championships. He's a six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time league MVP. Succeed is just what Tom Brady does.

Nevertheless, there is no such thing as a sure bet in the NFL. No matter how great Brady has been in the past does not guarantee he'll be great in the future. For every Denver Bronco Peyton Manning, there is a Kansas City Chief Joe Montana.

So, what happens if Brady pulls a Montana and fails to meet Tampa Bay's lofty expectations? Frankly, nothing they haven't done two or three times in the past decade: reset.

The biggest consequence of a Brady flame-out would be the ousters of general manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians, though Arians is more likely to simply retire. Licht would likely not survive anything less than several playoff wins or even a championship, much less outright failure.

Still, the Bucs would not be completely bereft of talent or in a dire cap situation should Brady's run fail to yield results.  The Bucs boast one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL led by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who should be signed to an extension within the next year.

The defense also boasts significant young talent, including first-round picks Vita Vea and Devin White. The secondary in particular has been built up over the past three years, including four second-round and two third-round picks.

However, the roster would undoubtedly be thrown into flux with a change in the front office. Fortunately, the Bucs do not have many expensive long-term contracts that they could not easily cut, thanks to their contract structures courtesy of Bucs Director of Football Operations Mike Greenberg.

The Bucs are no strangers to losing, managing just two winning seasons in the past ten years. A franchise shake-up in the wake of a tumbling Tom Brady would not be any more of a killer blow than the firings of Greg Schiano, Lovie Smith or Dirk Koetter. It would just keep the Tampa Bay stuck in the cellar of the NFL, as it has been for a very long time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Case You Forgot, Lee Roy Selmon Was an Absolute Beast

Tampa Bay's first ever draft pick became their first Hall of Famer after a dominant career.

Luke Easterling

2021 NFL Draft: Top Prospects for Bucs to Watch

Tampa Bay should have their eye on these top talents for next year's draft class.

Luke Easterling

Tristan Wirfs Primed for Immediate Impact in Tampa Bay

The Bucs' first-round pick will be counted on in a big way from Day 1.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Have Bettors Putting Big Money on Bucs for Super Bowl

Tampa Bay is getting more new bets than any other team for a Super Bowl win this year.

Luke Easterling

For Sean Murphy-Bunting, Another Jersey Change That's Bigger Than Football

One of the NFL's best young corners made a small change for a big reason this offseason.

Luke Easterling

Bucs GM Jason Licht Gets High Marks for 2020 Offseason

Tampa Bay's top personnel man is getting national praise for this year's big moves.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Changes Everything for the Bucs

Signing the best QB in football history changes every dynamic for Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II Working Hard to Improve as a Receiver

Tampa Bay's top running back is showing off his improvements as a pass-catcher this offseason.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski's Dominant Highlight Reel

Watch Tampa Bay's new tight end dominate the competition throughout his nine seasons in New England.

Luke Easterling

2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule Breakdown

Our take on the Bucs' 2020 regular-season schedule.

Luke Easterling