What Bobby Wagner’s new deal means for Buccaneers star linebacker
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could feel the ripple effects of Bobby Wagner’s new contract with the Washington Commanders.
While the Buccaneers focus on their own offseason moves, Wagner’s one-year deal worth up to $9.5 million, with $8 million guaranteed, sets a benchmark for veteran linebackers—especially Lavonte David. Tampa Bay now has a clear comparison as they decide whether to bring back their longtime defensive captain, and any deal for David could likely be in the same ballpark.
David, who turns 34 before the 2025 season, has been one of the league’s most consistent linebackers for over a decade. Despite his age, he remains highly productive, finishing the 2024 season with 122 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and an 68.7 PFF grade. With Wagner securing a strong payday, David now has a clear market comparison as he negotiates his next contract.
If the Buccaneers want to retain David, they may need to offer a deal in the range of Wagner’s contract. Tampa Bay must decide whether to commit similar resources to their defensive leader or risk losing him in free agency. With the veteran linebacker market still strong, Wagner’s deal could give David the leverage he needs for another well-earned payday.
