Skip to main content

When will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies make their first appearances?

The latest class of Buccaneers is set to hit the field in Tampa Bay fairly soon.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added eight rookies to their roster over the weekend throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. Since the festivities have wrapped up, the franchise has also signed 12 undrafted free agents while securing 15 (and counting) rookies on a try-out basis. 

So, when will get our first look at the newcomers on the field in Tampa Bay? Fairly soon.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski guarantees a return to Buccaneers, but under one condition

According to the team, the Buccaneers are set to host Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14. 

This will be the first opportunity for draftees such as defensive end Logan Hall, offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, tight end Cade Otton, running back Rachaad White, punter Jake Camarda, and cornerback Zyon McCollum to work with the coaching staff in a practice-like setting. It will also be interesting to get a closer look at undrafted free agents like wide receiver Deven Thompkins, safety Nolan Turner, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, and others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following Rookie Mini-Camp, the team will begin Organized Team Activities. The sessions will be open for media viewing on May 17 (OTA #1), May 25 (OTA #5), and June 1 (OTA #8).

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski Status Update Ahead of NFL Draft

Tampa Bay will also hold a Mandatory Mini-Camp from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9. That's when we expect star quarterback Tom Brady and other veterans to return and begin meshing in with the rookies.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

A5007839-B11D-4FBD-81A5-9063E784AB26
News

Pat McAfee in love with Tampa Bay’s punter draft pick

By Caleb Skinner43 minutes ago
USATSI_15552116
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rival expected to sign star safety

By David Harrison5 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady has played longer in the NFL than his new teammate has been alive

By Caleb Skinner6 hours ago
USATSI_17345926
News

Rob Gronkowski guarantees a return to Buccaneers, but under one condition

By Collin Haalboom21 hours ago
USATSI_11972784
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Undrafted Free Agents Signing Tracker

By Dustin LewisApr 30, 2022
661352D1-F0A8-4205-B2A4-5BF950D58572
Draft

Tampa Bay makes final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 30, 2022
USATSI_15544614
Draft

NFL Draft decisions point towards Tampa Bay moving on from two veterans

By Dustin LewisApr 30, 2022
USATSI_11212666
Draft

Bucs add another Tight End in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 30, 2022