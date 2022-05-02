When will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies make their first appearances?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added eight rookies to their roster over the weekend throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. Since the festivities have wrapped up, the franchise has also signed 12 undrafted free agents while securing 15 (and counting) rookies on a try-out basis.

So, when will get our first look at the newcomers on the field in Tampa Bay? Fairly soon.

According to the team, the Buccaneers are set to host Rookie Mini-Camp on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14.

This will be the first opportunity for draftees such as defensive end Logan Hall, offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, tight end Cade Otton, running back Rachaad White, punter Jake Camarda, and cornerback Zyon McCollum to work with the coaching staff in a practice-like setting. It will also be interesting to get a closer look at undrafted free agents like wide receiver Deven Thompkins, safety Nolan Turner, offensive lineman Dylan Cook, and others.

Following Rookie Mini-Camp, the team will begin Organized Team Activities. The sessions will be open for media viewing on May 17 (OTA #1), May 25 (OTA #5), and June 1 (OTA #8).

Tampa Bay will also hold a Mandatory Mini-Camp from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9. That's when we expect star quarterback Tom Brady and other veterans to return and begin meshing in with the rookies.

