AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Which Bucs Rookie Will Be the Biggest Steal?

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's 2020 rookie class could yield several successful players, including potential starters in offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. However, the one player who could give the Bucs the biggest bang for their buck likely won't start for Tampa Bay at any point this season: wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

The Bucs selected the former Minnesota receiver in the fifth round at the tail end of one of the deepest wide receiver classes in recent memory. Though Johnson was a highly productive receiver for the Gophers, his lack of athleticism likely precipitated a fall during the draft.

However, Tampa did not draft Johnson for his 40-yard dash. He is a proficient route-runner who snatches balls out of the air. It was this polish that propelled Johnson to 3305 career receiving yards and 33 career touchdowns, both school records. Johnson's consistently excellent play earned him first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and 2019 as well as Pro Football Focus' highest grade for a wide receiver in 2019:

Johnson may have fallen in the draft, but his potential ranks among the receivers taken in the first three rounds. He enters the NFL with many of the tools necessary for a successful career, even if he won't see much action early on.

The biggest obstacle to Johnson's emergence in the NFL will be his own teammates. Tampa Bay boasts arguably the best receiver tandem in the NFL with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Johnson also must compete with a stacked tight end group, including Rob Gronkowski, for looks from new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. It may take some time before Johnson can prove his value on an NFL field.

That makes Johnson all the more a steal. Though their starting lineup is monstrous, the Bucs were badly in need of depth behind Evans and Godwin following the departure of Breshad Perriman. If Johnson translates his quality of play at Minnesota to the NFL, he could make the Bucs' receiver corps the best in the NFL.

Expectations for a fifth-round pick are never high, but Tyler Johnson possesses the right qualities to be a diamond in the rough in Tampa Bay. Even from the middle of the depth chart, Johnson's impact could be comparable to his contemporaries, particularly in future seasons.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaq Barrett Forced to Evacuate Home Due to Fires

NFL's reigning sack leader joked that hopefully the Bucs can get him a long-term extension so he can buy a new one.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Sean Murphy-Bunting Shows Up Big in His Hometown

Relive Sean Murphy-Bunting's game-sealing pick-six against the Detroit Lions

Luke Easterling

Could Antonio Brown Join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Could AB get a reunion with both Tom Brady and Bruce Arians as the Bucs try to make a Super Bowl run?

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett on Tampa Bay: 'I am Most Definitely Going to Be Here Next Year'

One way or another, the NFL's reigning sack leader will be with the Bucs in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Sean Murphy-Bunting Pays it Forward with Small Act of Kindness

Tampa Bay's second-year corner is doing what he can to spread kindness in his community.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Still Have Big Questions Heading into 2020

Despite a star-studded offseason, there are still reasons to be concerned about Tampa Bay's Super Bowl chances in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady's Group Workouts are Risky Business

Despite recommendations from both the NFL and NFLPA, Brady's private workouts with Bucs teammates have continued.

Luke Easterling

Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Chris Godwin

What should fantasy football owners expect from the Pro Bowler in 2020?

J. Kanno

Bruce Arians on Diverse Staff: 'My Job is to Create Head Coaches'

Bucs head coach is building the next generation of head coaches by developing a diverse staff of coordinators.

Luke Easterling

What Drives Bucs 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs

Athleticism, sacrifice, and a mother's love continue to fuel the football journey for Tampa Bay's first-round pick.

Diandra Loux