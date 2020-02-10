Who do the Bucs get in a 2019 redraft?

Nearly a year after the 2019 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers likely don't have many complaints about their first-round pick, linebacker Devin White. Nevertheless, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, in a redraft of the first round, would give Tampa Bay a differently player entirely:

Trapasso has the Bucs taking the Green Bay Packers' second-round pick, guard Elgton Jenkins, citing his pass protection skills for Green Bay this season. Though the Bucs could upgrade their offensive line, the Bucs weren't likely to move on from Alex Cappa, who also showed significant improvement in this second season.

The real shocker is that Devin White falls completely out of the first round in this redraft. At best he would be the fifth off-ball linebacker taken behind Dre Greenlaw, Devin Bush, Bobby Okereke and Drue Tranquill.

Nearly as surprising is the appearance of another Tampa Bay draft pick in the redraft's top ten. Cornerback Jamel Dean gets selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the eighth pick, citing his 17 pass breakups and the trade of Jalen Ramsey as justification for elevating him from the third round to the first.