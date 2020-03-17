AllBucs
Why Re-Signing Jason Pierre-Paul Was Right Move for Bucs

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a big step in keeping their defense together by re-signing edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million contract on Monday (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

Though there were other potential options to fill Pierre-Paul's spot on the roster, the Bucs made the right call in bringing the 31-year-old pass rusher back.

Pierre-Paul missed six games in 2019 recovering from a neck injury he suffered in an offseason car accident, but he still collected 24 pressures and 8.5 sacks. He had 30 pressures and 12.5 sacks in 16 games in 2018, so not only was his transition to linebacker a success, his neck injury did not impact his effectiveness.

On his new deal, Pierre-Paul will earn an average of $13.5 million per year, the same as Houston Texans LB Whitney Mercilus. Since 2018, Pierre-Paul has collected more sacks, pressures, quarterback hits and tackles for a loss in fewer games and snaps than Mercilus.

The key to getting value from the deal is ensuring Pierre-Paul remains productive and efficient. While he is a clear starter, Pierre-Paul could benefit from a slightly lighter workload. 

The Bucs are unlikely to invest much more money in another edge rusher, but a bit more depth could help secure their investment in Pierre-Paul. Still, depth is easier to come by than a certified starter like Pierre-Paul, so it was necessary, prudent move for Tampa Bay.

