See Which Former Bucs Made XFL Rosters

Luke Easterling

All those waiting for an offseason professional football league, have no fear: The XFL is coming.

The return of this unique league will feature plenty of players who will be familiar to Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, as Greg Auman of The Athletic points out:

The Tampa Bay Vipers will play their home games in Raymond James Stadium.

Here's hoping this league lasts longer than the Alliance of America Football, which couldn't even finish a its inaugural season last year.

Current, Former Bucs React to Tragic Deaths of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Bucs legends and current players alike were shocked by Sunday's tragic news.

Learn from the best. https://twitter.com/CarmieV/status/1221149007222857730

Shaq Barrett: Bucs Still Believe in Jameis Winston, 'Crazy as it Sounds'

NFL sack king says he wants Winston back as his QB in 2020.

Shaq Barrett and his boys competing in a cake decorating contest. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1220460803796754444

Happy Birthday, Lavonte. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1220473785230512128

Some love for Ryan Jensen's relentless play in 2019. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1220407610853285892

2020 Senior Bowl: 10 Prospects Bucs Should Target

These 10 players have impressed at the Senior Bowl, and would fit what the Bucs need in the 2020 NFL draft.

Shaq Barrett checks in once again from Pro Bowl practice. https://twitter.com/Buccaneers/status/1220393881688268800

Shaq Barrett Surprises Fan with Super Bowl Tickets

NFL sack king presented fan with Super Bowl tickets while at Pro Bowl practice.

Shaq Barrett talks to the media from his first Pro Bowl appearance. https://twitter.com/NFLSTROUD/status/1220049090588893186

