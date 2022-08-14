Skip to main content

Young Bucs Talent Shines in Loss to Dolphins to Open Preseason

Beyond the box score, what we saw as Tampa Bay got its first win of the NFL preseason.

TAMPA, Fla. -- On Saturday night the Miami Dolphins defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 26-24.

Here are the three things that stood out the most as the first preseason game of the year played out in Raymond James Stadium.

KYLE TRASK IS WHAT WE THOUGHT HE WAS

Some view Trask as a wasted draft pick. Some think he's the next Tom Brady. 

We happen to think he's a quarterback with the tools to succeed, but some refinement is needed before he's ready to take a full-time starting job. 

After an up and down night, it's clear that the truth is indeed somewhere in the middle of the far edges of Trask-takes. 

Trask completed 25 of 33 pass attempts and collected 258 yards in the process with one touchdown, interception, and fumble each.

What you love about Trask's night is his ability to bounce back after a terrible end to his first half.

RACHAAD WHITE HAS ALL THE UPSIDE

White had an impressive play in the first half when he released from a chip block and turned an outlet pass into a big gain. 

But he didn't get real work until the second half, and in those opportunities, White showed a fluid running style paired with patience not usually seen in a rookie running back. 

By the time his night was done, White had contributed 45 yards on nine touches, but showed much more than the stats will tell you.

CONTEXTUAL MATTERS

Given the situation the Buccaneers roster was in, the team looked really solid. Something that should be credited to the preparation of the coaches, and the hard work of the players. 

Now, it's not like Miami wasn't sitting their own starters for the most part, but while they held 17 players off the field, Tampa Bay left 29 on the sidelines. 

The Dolphins' starting lineup was basically a second-team, and the Bucs' was a combination of second and third-teamers themselves.

This isn't to do a comparison to further qualify the game results, only to say that if a Buccaneers squad can demonstrate the proficiency, imagine what they can do when guys like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Lavonte David are back on the field.

