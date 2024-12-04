Bucs’ Baker Mayfield Not Happy After Losing Oklahoma-Missouri Bet
Baker Mayfield may be in the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his allegiance to the Oklahoma Sooners can never be called into question. He'd likely bet on them to win any game they play — and in this case, it seems it got him in a bit of trouble.
Mayfield arrived at the podium at One Buccaneer Place for his weekly press conference, but he wasn't in his normal attire. He was donning a Missouri Tigers hoodie that said "MIZZOU GRANDMA", and it was clearly not by choice – instead, he mentioned he'd lost a bet with Buccaneers team reporter and Mizzou alum Casey Phillips.
It's unknown exactly what the bet in question was. Mizzou and Oklahoma played each other on Nov. 9, and Mizzou won that game 30-23, but it's also plausible that the bet was whatever team had the better record, since the college football season is now over. Mizzou finished the year with a 9-3 record, while Oklahoma ended up a much worse 6-6.
Missouri's social media team also got in on the action to tease Mayfield:
Mayfield likely isn't all too pleased about losing the bet, but he'll have plenty of time to get it out of his system with a great game when he plays the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1 p.m.
