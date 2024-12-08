Buccaneers Beat Raiders 28-13, Take First Place in NFC South
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't make it pretty, but they make it work.
The Buccaneers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 on Sunday, moving to 7-6 on the year. In addition to their winning record, they took first place in the NFC South after the Atlanta Falcons dropped their fourth game in a row to the Vikings.
The Buccaneers started off strong. They led an extended drive that took up seven minutes of game time, resulting in a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan off a dime from Baker Mayfield to take a 7-0 lead in Tampa Bay. The Raiders went three-and-out on their first drive, so the Bucs punished them for it, driving down the field and throwing it to Rachaad White for another touchdown to go up 14-0. The Raiders once again punted, and the clock ran out for the first quarter in the middle of Tampa Bay's ensuing drive.
A hilarious beginning to the second quarter ensued when Baker Mayfield threw a tipped interception on a screen at the 36-yard line and then, on the very next play, Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell fumbled the ball and gave it back to the Bucs. Baker Mayfield was strip-sacked for a fumble on the drive after, though, so the Raiders go the ball back again, and this time, they punched it in on an Aidan O'Connell quarterback sneak. The Bucs went three-and-out on their next drive, and the Raiders had to settle for a field goal after an extended drive. Tampa Bay went all the way down the field on the last drive of the half, but Mayfield once again threw an interception, which send the Bucs in without points to end the half.
The Raiders went on an incredibly long drive to start the third quarter that took an astonishing 10 minutes, but it ended when quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw an interception to defensive back Tykee Smith. The Bucs moved the ball a little on the ensuing drive but could not score points, punting back to the Raiders. Aidan O'Connell suffered a leg injury on the ensuing drive and was carted off, so quarterback Desmond Ridder entered the game in his stead.
The Bucs ended up punting on their first drive of the fourth quarter, and the Raiders did the same on their offensive drive. The Buccaneers struck gold on the next drive, scoring a touchdown on a Rachaad White run to go up 21-10. The Raiders kicked a field goal on their next drive, moving it to 21-13. The Buccaneers hit the dagger on the next drive, with a screen pass going for six to Jalen McMillan from 29 yards out.
The Buccaneers hold the NFC South for now, but now, they take the long trip out west to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in a big game next week.
