Buccaneers GM Jason Licht talks 'huge' free agency signing
Free agency has started to wind down after the flurry of the first week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not have made the most noise this free agency period, but overall they have received high marks for what they were able to accomplish.
Much of that came in the form of their own players while bringing in a few guys from outside the franchise to further elevate the roster as a whole and fill depth across the board.
The re-signing of star wideout Chris Godwin, along with the signing of edge rusher Haason Reddick, highlighted the Bucs' free agency. However, there was another signing that got done in the midst of the chaos that is vital to how the team performs in offensive guard Ben Bredeson.
Bredeson inked a three-year, $22 million deal this free agency after playing on a one-year deal in 2024, as he was originally supposed to compete with Sua Opeta for the team's starting left guard spot. Unfortunately, Opeta suffered a major knee injury during training camp that kept him out for the season, opening the door for Bredeson to claim the starting gig.
Bredeson is now locked in with the Bucs after a solid season a year ago, and Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht acknowledged how big of a signing it was at the annual NFL owners meeting in Palm Beach, Florida.
"Huge. I've said it a million times, it feels like, but that room is the most important room in the building, for everybody," Licht said. "For football side, business side, everybody — jobs are on the line, and when that offensive line room is jelling and playing well, we all thrive. He fits in well with them. He's a great leader, he's a great person, he's a great teammate and he's a good player. [We are] very excited to have him back."
The importance of a cohesive offensive line is paramount in the league these days. Some will even go as far as to say that games are won in the trenches, and it is extremely hard to argue that protecting the quarterback and getting in the opponent's backfield can change the outcome of a game.
Bredeson, while not the best guard in the league, is a veteran and knows what it takes to work alongside his fellow offensive linemen — and that couldn't have been more evident than how he played last year. It wasn't the best, but you could see that he felt comfortable working with the guys next to him and was a valuable asset for rookie center Graham Barton.
The Bucs now have their entire starting roster from their top-five ranked offense from a season ago, and Bredeson, along with the rest of the offense, will look to keep things rolling into the 2025 season.
