Buccaneers Wide Receiver To Miss Portion Of 2024 NFL Season
The day has finally arrived.
NFL teams around the country will have to have their rosters cut down to the 53-man maximum player limit today by 4 PM ET as we barrel toward the start of the 2024 regular season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, decided to get a head start over the weekend and into Monday by becoming the first team to trim their roster down and reach the 53-man mark.
The moves haven't quite been announced officially by the team yet, but sources close to the franchise have confirmed the moves and it appears that the Bucs are all set heading into the season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Running Back To Miss 2024 NFL Season
There weren't many shocking moves made by the Buccaneers as they worked to reach the limit of players on their roster, but there was some news that came out of it, including the fact that second-year UDFA wide receiver Rakim Jarrett will miss the beginning portion of the season due to an undisclosed injury that has planted him on the injured reserve list to begin the season as reported by Greg Auman of FOX Sports.
The move isn't a shocking one, as the Bucs decided to keep five wideouts on their roster, leaving room for Jarrett once he does return to injury. Jarrett has been absent from practice recently after performing well early on in camp.
His injury at this point is still unknown, but it is worth noting that Jarrett has dealt with injuries throughout his short career in the NFL. Jarrett has shown flashes of the type of player he can be, but it will be up to his health and continued development that will determine how much action he sees in 2024 and into the future.
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Super-Bowl Champion Quarterback
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut Super-Bowl Champion Quarterback
• NFL Defensive Coordinator Trashes Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers Release Veteran Wide Receiver