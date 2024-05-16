Former Buccaneers Defensive Back Signs With Buffalo Bills For 2024
A defensive back depth piece and Tampa Bay Buccaneers special teamer is moving on.
The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday that they are signing former Bucs DB Dee Delaney for the 2024 season. The move likely comes as Tampa Bay has shored up its corner depth with additions like Tavierre Thomas from the Houston Texans, Bryce Hall from the New York Jets and Tykee Smith drafted from the Georgia Bulldogs.
Delaney joined the team in 2021. He made his debut as a starter in the NFL in the team's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, where he netted his first career interception. His best year with Tampa Bay came last year, where he had two picks and five passes defended, getting playtime at both cornerback and safety.
Now that Delaney is gone, Tampa Bay will rely on its mix of depth at both cornerback and safety. In addition to the corners mentioned above, Tampa Bay also recently added back Jordan Whitehead as a starter and has Iowa product Kaevon Merriweather as a backup safety, so Delaney could find himself more playing time in Buffalo.
