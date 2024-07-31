Buccaneers Rookie DB Comments On Film Study, Transition From College to NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through some reshuffling on the defensive side of the ball, and that includes their secondary. They do have plenty returning, but they have also added some pieces to either immediately fill a role, create some depth, or compete for a spot.
One of those players that was added to the Buccaneers roster and secondary is former West Virginia Mountaineer and Georgia Bulldog defensive back Tykee Smith.
Smith was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2024 NFL
Draft, and they look at him as a versatile DB who will mainly be focused on as a nickel corner with some ability to play safety. With the team concentrating on using Smith as a nickel coverage guy, he has entered camp with a battle on his hands with last year's UDFA rookie Christian Izien and veteran journeyman Tavierre Thomas to earn the starting job.
Smith has all the tools to become a well-rounded DB and nickel corner and fits well into Todd Bowles' defense and scheme, being an undersized guy who likes to fly around and make plays, but perhaps his greatest strength is his football IQ — displayed in a viral clip from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers featured series "In The Current".
Whew, you can exhale. Smith put on a clinic when meeting with the Buccaneers in his pre-draft process.
Smith exudes confidence when talking shop and that was put on full display during the draft process. With the clip making its rounds, Smith was asked about being such a film junkie by the media before the Bucs' inside practice Tuesday night in which he goes back to his collegiate roots as the starting point for him.
"I think once I got into college I kind of learned how to watch film. I think I was really good at West Virginia, but once I got to Georgia, it went to another level. Getting the chance to learn from Coach [Kirby] Smart and Coach [Glenn] Schumann – the system that they ran there is very similar to here so being able to talk [about] ball with them I think helped me be prepared for that moment."
READ MORE: 5 Key Takeaways From Day 6 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp 2024
It has been talked about ad nauseam that Smith shouldn't have too tough of a time transitioning to the NFL and Todd Bowles' defense due to how he was used and how he learned during his time at UGA, but it has been impressive to see the knowledge that he has finally be out in the open.
Smith continued and touched on how his transition from the collegiate level to the professional level has been playing out through the offseason.
"I don't think the speed necessarily changed – the game speed. I went to the University of Georgia so I went against a lot of the top guys there every day. I think that's another reason why I transferred to Georgia, just to get that exposure and be on that level and go against that competition every day. I think that definitely helped me for this level."
Competing daily against the best players in the country will undoubtedly somewhat prepare you for the next level, as many of the guys who start on that UGA roster typically end up making it to the NFL.
Smith has latched onto his role thus far and appears to be slightly ahead in the battle for the Bucs' nickel spot in 2024. If he continues to show the staff that he is indeed worthy of starting as a rookie then he will join a defense looking to improve in areas that he has shined and has a great chance at helping them achieve their goals.
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Tells Hilarious Story of Hitting Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Car
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Says Second-Year Linebacker Will Have 'Instrumental' Role
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Has The 'Keys To The Bus'
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sets Clear Goal for 2024 Season
• Optimism in Tampa Bay: Buccaneers Already Appear ‘Faster’ and ‘Better’ Than Last Year