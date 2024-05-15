NFL Rumors: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Opener Revealed
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' schedule doesn't officially come out until Wednesday night, but the Bucs fans might get to know the team's first opponent a tad early.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz has been steadily leaking certain parts of the NFL schedule throughout Wednesday, and he reported that the Bucs will be opening the year in Raymond James Stadium against the Washington Commanders.
The game will be the first for new Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, so in a way, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is blessed — he'll get to face off against a rookie quarterback in his first NFL game.
The Bucs haven't opened their season at home since 2021, when they did so against the Dallas Cowboys after winning the Super Bowl. They not only won that game, but they've won every home opener since then, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. Now, they'll get to play a Commanders team they haven't played since 2021, when Washington beat them 29-19 in Landover, Maryland.
The Bucs faired well against rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young and Will Levis last year, but had some trouble with C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Tampa Bay will hope to ensure Daniels' first NFL game is one to forget.
