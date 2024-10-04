Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans Respond to Falcons Opening TD
Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans. That's been the story of the season, as it was a year ago.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional battle as Mayfield's squad leads the NFC South with a chance to build on that. The 3-1 Buccaneers started on defense, where they quickly let the Falcons score.
Mayfield, connecting on five of his six passes, led the Buccaneers on a scoring drive to even the game at seven points apiece, though. He tallied 57 yards, finding Mike Evans on three occasions in four attempts.
The dynamic duo finished the drive, too, as Mayfield found Evans wide open in the middle of the end zone.
Evans had 26 yards on the team's opening drive, despite being sidelined for a portion of the drive with a slight injury. He was able to return to the field to come away with a score, however. Mayfield and Evans have had Tampa Bay's offense rolling this season, and that looks to continue during the Thursday night contest.
