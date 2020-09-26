Top 5 Arizona Cardinals Quarterbacks of All Time
Who Are the Greatest Cardinals Quarterbacks of All Time?
Throughout its 100-year history, the Cardinals have struggled to find longevity at the quarterback position. When they do find a star, however, victories and playoff appearances always seem to follow. Each of the last five quarterbacks to start at least 50 games for the Cardinals has gone on to lead the team to postseason, often digging the franchise out of futility.
While legendary quarterbacks don't often come to mind when considering the Cardinals, their standout quarterbacks deserve to be celebrated. From one of the most tenured players in team history to a pair of veterans who finished their careers in Arizona, the best quarterbacks to play for the franchise have provided some of the Cardinals' most successful seasons.
A list of the five greatest Cardinals quarterbacks of all time follows, including a handful of honorable mentions. You'll also find franchise records among quarterbacks, as well as statistics for every quarterback that has ever played for the team since they last won the NFL championship in 1947.
Selection Criteria
- Legacy Honors (Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor, retired number, etc.)
- Single Season Honors (MVP, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, league leader, etc.)
- On-Field Success (winning percentage, winning seasons, playoff appearances, etc.)
- Longevity (years with the Cardinals, percentage of career with the Cardinals, etc.)
Only games played with the Cardinals are factored into this list, so while Boomer Esiason is a prime candidate for a list about the Bengals, his seven games with the Cardinals won't make the cut here.
5. Jake Plummer
- Years With the Cardinals: 1997–2002
- Regular Season Record: 30–52
- Playoff Appearances: 1998
- Playoff Record: 1–1
Jason "Jake" Plummer was thrown right into the mix as a rookie after being selected as a second-round draft pick in 1997. He inherited an offense that had been rebuilt throughout the mid-1990s, and Plummer was selected as the final piece to get the Cardinals back to the playoffs. After moving into the starting lineup halfway through his first season, he proved he was just the man for the job.
He had a brilliant relief performance seven games into his rookie year in his first NFL action. He went on to finish the season as the starter, and he picked up three wins and several of the franchise's rookie records.
With that success, expectations were heightened in 1998, and he delivered. He propelled the Cardinals to a 9–7 record and their first playoff appearance since 1982. Then, he outdueled veteran Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and the Cowboys in the opening round of the postseason; the 20–7 victory was the first playoff win for the franchise since their NFL championship win in 1947. After that, Cowboys fans were certainly tired of seeing Plummer, who also torched the Dallas defense for 465 yards in a Week 11 matchup.
Plummer was not able to repeat that success, however. He threw a league-worst 24 interceptions in 1999, and 21 more in 2000. He started every game in 2001 and '02, but the Cardinals still finished below .500.
Plummer signed with the Broncos for the 2003 season. Over six seasons in Arizona, he connected on 1,540 of 2,754 passes for 17,622 yards and 90 touchdowns. Of his 10 games with at least 300 passing yards, seven came with the Cardinals, as did two of his five career four-touchdown games.
Jake Plummer's Cardinals Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1997
10
9
3–6
157
296
2203
15
15
1998
16
16
9–7
324
547
3737
17
20
1999
12
11
3–8
201
381
2111
9
24
2000
14
14
3–11
270
475
2946
13
21
2001
16
16
7–9
304
525
3653
18
14
2002
16
16
5–11
284
530
2972
18
20
4. Neil Lomax
- Years With the Cardinals: 1981–88
- Regular Season Record: 47-52-2
- Playoff Appearances: 1982
- Playoff Record: 0–1
- Pro Bowl: 1984, '87
Neil Lomax was a mixed bag for the Cardinals. In most seasons, the second-round draft pick had average stats, but he also made two Pro Bowls in seasons where he posted superb numbers. All told, his eight-year career in St. Louis and Phoenix was relatively successful.
As a rookie in 1981, Lomax snatched the starting job from long-time quarterback Jim Hart. With the Cardinals clinging to the hope of making the playoffs with six games to go, Lomax delivered four wins—but it wasn't quite enough.
It was enough, however, to earn the permanent starting job in the strike-shortened 1982 season, and he lifted the team into the postseason for the first time since 1975. The Cardinals would lose to the Packers in the opening round of the playoffs, but not from a lack of effort by Lomax, who threw for 385 yards and two touchdowns.
By 1984, Lomax seemed to have developed himself into one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He smashed the team record for single-season passing yardage and matched the franchise's single-season mark for passing touchdowns on the way to his first Pro Bowl. He maintained his role as the primary starter for the Cardinals until he was forced to retire after the 1988 season due to arthritis in his hip. In 1987, he led the NFL in attempts, completions and passing yardage to make a second Pro Bowl.
In his career, Lomax completed 1,817 of 3,153 passes for 22,771 yards and 136 touchdowns. Each stat ranks second in team history. His best game came in 1984, when he completed 36 of 47 passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns against Washington. He also threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers in 1987, and he passed for four touchdowns in a 1983 matchup against the Seahawks.
Neil Lomax's Cardinals Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1981
14
7
4–3
119
236
1575
4
10
1982
9
9
5–4
109
205
1367
5
6
1983
13
13
7-5-1
209
354
2636
24
11
1984
16
16
9–7
345
560
4614
28
16
1985
16
16
5–11
265
471
3214
18
12
1986
14
14
4-9-1
240
421
2583
13
12
1987
12
12
6–6
275
463
3387
24
12
1988
14
14
7–7
255
443
3395
20
11
3. Carson Palmer
- Years With the Cardinals: 2013–17
- Regular Season Record: 38-21-1
- Playoff Appearances: 2015
- Playoff Record: 1–1
- Pro Bowl: 2015
- All-Pro: 2015
Carson Palmer was somewhat written off after his career with the Bengals ended. But after two seasons with the Raiders, he came to the Cardinals and found a second wind that helped continue the best 10-year stretch in franchise history.
In 2013, Palmer set a new career high in passing yardage during his first season in Arizona—becoming the first quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards in a season for three teams. Despite earning 10 wins behind Palmer's arm, the Cardinals just missed that year's postseason.
The next season, Palmer looked even better, going undefeated through six games of the season and earning a contract extension. Two days after signing, however, he tore his ACL for the second time in his career and missed the remainder of the season.
He came back as strong as ever in 2015, however, leading the Cardinals to the NFC West championship and setting numerous franchise records. His career-high totals of 4,671 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns remain team records. He pushed his team to the conference title game with 349 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime victory over the Packers, in what was the first postseason win of his career. In 2016, he crossed the 4,000-yard mark again, but he suffered a broken arm in 2017 that ended his career.
Throughout five seasons with the Cardinals, Palmer completed 1,373 of 2,197 passes for 16,782 yards and 105 touchdowns. He holds three of the top five single-season yardage marks in franchise history. He threw for 400 yards in three games for the Cardinals and fired four touchdowns in another three matchups.
Carson Palmer's Cardinals Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
2013
16
16
10–6
362
572
4274
24
22
2014
6
6
6–0
141
224
1626
11
3
2015
16
16
13–3
342
537
4671
35
11
2016
15
15
6-8-1
364
597
4233
26
14
2017
7
7
3–4
164
267
1978
9
7
2. Jim Hart
- Years With the Cardinals: 1966–83
- Regular Season Record: 87-88-5
- Playoff Appearances: 1974–75
- Playoff Record: 0–2
- Pro Bowl: 1974–77
- All-Pro: 1974
- Major Awards: Cardinals Ring of Honor, United Press International NFC Player of the Year (1974)
James "Jim" Hart exemplifies longevity as well as any player in Cardinals history. He played 18 seasons for the franchise, becoming their all-time leading passer in nearly every category. A victory in the postseason eluded him and he struggled with interceptions, but he is still well-remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Cardinals history.
Hart was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 1966, and he was named the starter a year later. He threw a league-worst 30 interceptions in 1967, but he also threw for more than 3,000 yards. The promise he showed that season kept him as the team's primary quarterback for most of the next 14 seasons. It wasn't until a coaching change in 1973 that Hart and his teammates were pushed to the next level.
From 1974 to '77, Hart flourished under Don Coryell's guidance. He never missed a start and made four straight Pro Bowls, while also leading the offense to the playoffs in 1974 and '75. He tossed a career-high 20 touchdowns in 1974, and his best single-season yardage mark came in 1978 when he threw for 3,121 yards. From 1978 to '81, Hart and the Cardinals began to tail off, and he was ultimately replaced in 1981 by rookie Neil Lomax.
During his long career, Hart completed 2,590 of 5,069 passes for 34,639 yards and 209 touchdowns. All of those marks are franchise records, but he also holds the dubious record of 247 interceptions thrown. His interception total was the second-most in NFL history (now 11th) when he retired. He never had any single games that stood out statistically, though he did throw for over 300 yards in a game 14 times and had three games with four touchdown passes. He completed a 98-yard pass to Ahmad Rashad against the Rams in 1972, which remains the longest non-scoring pass play in NFL history.
Jim Hart's Cardinals Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1966
1
0
0–0
4
11
29
0
0
1967
14
14
6-7-1
192
397
3008
19
30
1968
13
12
8-3-1
140
316
2059
15
18
1969
9
5
2–3
84
169
1086
6
12
1970
14
14
8-5-1
171
373
2575
14
18
1971
11
9
2-6-1
110
243
1626
8
14
1972
6
3
2–1
60
119
857
5
5
1973
12
12
3-8-1
178
320
2223
15
10
1974
14
14
10–4
200
388
2411
20
8
1975
14
14
11–3
182
345
2507
19
19
1976
14
14
10–4
218
388
2946
18
13
1977
14
14
7–7
186
355
2542
13
20
1978
15
15
6–9
240
477
3121
16
18
1979
14
13
3–10
194
378
2218
9
20
1980
15
15
5–10
228
425
2946
16
20
1981
10
9
3–6
134
241
1694
11
14
1982
4
0
0–0
19
33
199
1
0
1983
5
3
1–2
50
91
592
4
8
1. Kurt Warner
- Years With the Cardinals: 2005–09
- Regular Season Record: 27–30
- Playoff Appearances: 2008–09
- Playoff Record: 4–2
- Pro Bowl: 2008
- Major Awards: NFL Hall of Fame (2017), Cardinals Ring of Honor, NFL Man of the Year (2008)
Kurtis "Kurt" Warner is the only Cardinals quarterback to ever appear in the Super Bowl. Warner built his Hall of Fame credentials with the Rams, then closed out his brilliant career in five seasons with the Cardinals. Teaming up with several other offensive forces, Warner led Arizona through an improbable playoff run to reach the 2008 Super Bowl, thereby cementing his legacy as the best quarterback in franchise history.
The first three years of Warner's tenure with the Cardinals were up and down, as he was never solidified as the starter. That changed in 2008 when he gave fans a season to remember. He fell just short of the franchise's single-season passing yardage record, but he did set a since-broken team mark with 30 touchdown passes to get Arizona into the playoffs as a wild-card team.
Over the first three rounds of the postseason, Warner threw eight touchdowns, and he beat the rival Eagles in the NFC championship game. In Super Bowl XLIII, Warner threw for 377 yards, but the Cardinals lost to the Steelers in a memorable matchup.
The 2009 season would be the last of Warner's career, but he made it count by pushing Arizona into the playoffs again. In the opening round of the playoffs, he passed for five touchdowns in the highest-scoring playoff game in NFL history, a 51–45 overtime win over the Packers. The following week, Warner was injured mid-game in a loss to the Saints. Also that season, he became the second player in league history to throw 100 touchdowns for two different teams.
Warner stands fifth all-time in franchise history with 15,843 passing yards and 100 touchdowns. He completed 1,371 of 2,105 passes in an Arizona uniform. The top two single-game passing efforts of his career also came with the Cardinals. He threw for 484 yards against the 49ers in 2007, and he also posted 472 yards in 2008 against the Jets. He matched his career high with five touchdowns against the Bears in 2009.
Kurt Warner's Cardinals Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
2005
10
10
2–8
242
375
2713
11
9
2006
6
5
1–4
108
168
1377
6
5
2007
14
11
5–6
281
451
3417
27
17
2008
16
16
9–7
401
598
4583
30
14
2009
15
15
10–5
339
513
3753
26
14
Honorable Mentions
Though most of the best quarterbacks in Cardinals history were featured above, there are a few more players who left an indelible mark on team history but didn't quite make the top five.
John "Paddy" Driscoll (1920–25)
John "Paddy" Driscoll holds the distinction of being the first-ever first-team All-Pro quarterback in NFL history after he helped the Cardinals to a fourth-place finish in the 1920 league standings. He also helped the team reach the controversial 1925 NFL championship and was considered one of the best all-around football players of the 1920s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1965, and he was named to the NFL's 1920s All-Decade Team.
Charley Johnson (1961–69)
When Charley Johnson left the Cardinals for the Oilers in 1969, he was the all-time franchise leader in all passing categories. After eight seasons with the Cardinals, he had completed 1,030 of 2,047 passes for 14,928 yards and 108 touchdowns, while also making the 1963 Pro Bowl. In 1964, he led the NFL in passing yards (3,045), but also interceptions thrown (24). He twice threw for six touchdowns in a game, tying the single-game franchise record in both the 1965 and '69 seasons.
Paul Christman (1945–49)
The quarterback for the 1947 NFL champions, Paul Christman provided the Cardinals a solid option at quarterback for five seasons. He completed 453 of 1,014 passes for 6,749 yards and 51 touchdowns for a team that primarily moved the ball on the ground. Christman completed a pass of at least 70 yards in all but one season in Chicago.
Cardinals Quarterback History and Trivia
There have been 61 quarterbacks to start a game for the Cardinals since Paul Christman led the franchise to the 1947 NFL championship. A quarterback has started every game of the season in just 20 of the 72 seasons since that title. Only Jim Hart, Neil Lomax and Jake Plummer have started every game of back-to-back seasons since Christman did it in 1946 and '47.
In 2019, Kyler Murray accomplished a first for a Cardinals quarterback by winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He was the No. 1 selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he delivered a season that gave fans a lot of hope for the future. Murray was the first rookie in team history to start all 16 games, and he set franchise rookie records in numerous categories—including passing yards (3,772), touchdowns (20), completions (349), attempts (542) and completion percentage (64.4). He also added 544 rushing yards, the most ever in a season for an Arizona quarterback.
What follows are a handful of facts and trivia about Cardinals quarterbacks, a look at the franchise passing records and a list of every quarterback for the team since its 1947 championship.
Who is the current starting quarterback for the Cardinals?
Kyler Murray will enter his second season as the starting quarterback for Arizona in 2020. Brett Hundley, who was the backup in 2019, is currently a free agent.
Who was the first quarterback for the Cardinals?
When the NFL was created in 1920, John "Paddy" Driscoll was the quarterback for the Cardinals. He was named a first-team All-Pro that season.
How many quarterbacks have the Cardinals drafted in the first round of the NFL draft?
The franchise has selected 10 quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft, including three with the No. 1 pick.
- 2019: Kyler Murray (No. 1)
- 2018: Josh Rosen (No. 10)
- 2006: Matt Leinart (No. 10)
- 1987: Kelly Stauffer (No. 6)
- 1977: Steve Pisarkiewicz (No. 19)
- 1965: Joe Namath (No. 12)
- 1960: George Izzo (No. 2)
- 1958: Stuart "King" Hill (No. 1)
- 1954: Lamar McHan (No. 1)
- 1937: Ray Buivid (No. 3)
Cardinals Quarterback Records
- Career Yards: 34,639, Jim Hart (1966–83)
- Single Season Yards: 4,671, Carson Palmer (2015)
- Single Game Yards: 522, Boomer Esiason (Nov. 10, 1996–OT)
- Career Touchdowns: 209, Hart (1966–83)
- Single Season Touchdowns: 35, Palmer (2015)
- Single Game Touchdowns: 6, Charley Johnson (Sept. 26, 1965; and Nov. 2, 1969) and Jim Hardy (Oct. 2, 1950)
- Career Completion Percentage: Kurt Warner, 65.1% (2005–09)
- Single Season Completion Percentage: Warner, 67.1% (2008)
- Single Game Completion Percentage: Warner, 92.3% (Sept. 20, 2009)
Cardinals Quarterback Stats
Player
From
To
G
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
Kyler Murray
2019
2019
16
5-10-1
349
542
3722
20
12
Josh Rosen
2018
2018
14
3–10
217
393
2278
11
14
Sam Bradford
2018
2018
3
0–3
50
80
400
2
4
Mike Glennon
2018
2018
2
—
15
21
174
1
0
Blaine Gabbert
2017
2017
5
2–3
95
171
1086
6
6
Drew Stanton
2014
2017
26
9–4
241
472
2901
15
15
Logan Thomas
2014
2014
2
—
1
9
81
1
0
Carson Palmer
2013
2017
60
38-21-1
1373
2197
16782
105
57
Ryan Lindley
2012
2014
9
1–5
134
264
1314
2
11
Brian Hoyer
2012
2012
2
0–1
30
53
330
1
2
Kevin Kolb
2011
2012
15
6–8
255
436
3124
17
11
John Skelton
2010
2012
20
8–9
320
602
3707
15
25
Derek Anderson
2010
2010
12
2–7
169
327
2065
7
10
Max Hall
2010
2010
6
1–2
39
78
370
1
6
Richard Bartel
2010
2011
3
—
26
50
236
1
2
Tim Rattay
2007
2007
4
—
15
27
164
3
3
Matt Leinart
2006
2009
29
7–10
340
595
3893
14
20
Kurt Warner
2005
2009
61
27–30
1371
2105
15843
100
59
Shaun King
2004
2004
3
0–2
47
84
502
1
4
John Navarre
2004
2005
2
0–1
32
64
342
2
5
Jeff Blake
2003
2003
13
3–10
208
367
2247
13
15
Josh McCown
2002
2005
33
10–12
498
862
5431
25
29
Chris Greisen
1999
2000
5
—
7
16
69
1
0
Dave Brown
1998
2001
16
3–4
126
243
1442
4
9
Jake Plummer
1997
2002
84
30–52
1540
2754
17622
90
114
Kent Graham
1996
1997
18
5–9
276
524
3032
16
12
Boomer Esiason
1996
1996
10
3–5
190
339
2293
11
14
Dave Krieg
1995
1995
16
4–12
304
521
3554
16
21
Stoney Case
1995
1997
5
0–1
30
57
335
0
3
Mike Buck
1995
1995
4
—
20
32
271
1
0
Jay Schroeder
1994
1994
9
5–3
133
238
1510
4
7
Jim McMahon
1994
1994
2
0–1
23
43
219
1
3
Steve Beuerlein
1993
1994
25
9–12
388
673
4709
23
26
Chris Chandler
1991
1993
22
5–12
322
566
3592
19
19
Stan Gelbaugh
1991
1991
6
0–3
61
118
674
3
10
Timm Rosenbach
1989
1992
26
5–15
295
551
3676
16
24
Gary Hogeboom
1989
1989
14
5–8
204
364
2591
14
19
Shawn Halloran
1987
1987
3
1–1
18
42
263
0
1
Sammy Garza
1987
1987
2
0–1
11
20
183
1
2
Cliff Stoudt
1986
1988
33
0–4
115
205
1289
9
15
Scott Brunner
1985
1985
16
—
30
60
336
1
6
Neil Lomax
1981
1988
108
47-52-2
1817
3153
22771
136
90
Rusty Lisch
1980
1983
23
—
12
30
134
1
5
Mike Loyd
1980
1980
5
0–1
5
28
49
0
1
Steve Pisarkiewicz
1978
1979
9
2–2
62
138
785
3
7
Bill Donckers
1976
1977
6
—
6
6
54
0
0
Dennis Shaw
1974
1975
5
—
4
8
61
0
1
Gary Keithley
1973
1973
14
1–1
32
73
369
1
5
Gary Cuozzo
1972
1972
8
1–5
69
158
897
5
11
Tim Van Galder
1972
1972
5
1-3-1
40
79
434
1
7
Pete Beathard
1970
1971
13
2–3
67
158
1144
8
13
Jim Hart
1966
1983
199
87-88-5
2590
5069
34639
209
247
Terry Nofsinger
1965
1966
8
1–4
76
182
846
3
9
Buddy Humphrey
1963
1965
12
0–3
62
117
832
2
9
Charley Johnson
1961
1969
87
36-28-5
1030
2047
14928
108
110
Sam Etcheverry
1961
1962
28
5–8
154
302
1982
16
21
Ralph Guglielmi
1961
1961
9
3–2
56
116
927
5
8
George Izo
1960
1960
2
1–0
10
24
115
0
0
M.C. Reynolds
1958
1959
19
1–5
124
234
1751
15
12
King Hill
1958
1969
44
3–8
104
246
1245
8
20
Ted Marchibroda
1957
1957
7
—
15
45
238
1
5
Paul Larson
1957
1957
5
—
6
14
61
0
1
John Roach
1956
1960
32
4-7-1
109
245
1763
19
23
Ogden Compton
1955
1955
9
0–1
22
61
339
1
6
Lamar McHan
1954
1958
60
15-33-2
433
1012
6578
50
77
Jim Root
1953
1956
20
1-6-1
108
249
1482
11
16
Steve Romanik
1953
1954
14
2–3
86
196
984
6
14
Ray Nagel
1953
1953
4
0–2
30
62
192
0
5
Don Panciera
1952
1952
10
0–1
35
96
582
5
9
Frank Tripucka
1950
1952
19
3–3
69
149
1004
6
8
Jim Hardy
1949
1951
30
4–8
236
521
3193
30
47
Charley Eikenberg
1948
1948
9
—
6
19
116
3
2
Charley Trippi
1947
1955
99
5–12
205
434
2547
16
31
Paul Christman
1945
1949
50
—
453
1014
6749
51
69