5 Free Agents Cardinals Still Need to Sign
Free agency frenzy has come to a close, and we are seeing the last few names slowly get picked up for smaller, cheaper deals compared to those who signed earlier in the week.
Don’t be fooled, there are still plenty of starters and quality players left available, and the Arizona Cardinals have more than a few guys to be paying attention to.
They’re still remain significant holes on this team, despite the previous signings. Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson were terrific signings for the defensive line, but they shouldn’t be the only signings.
Arizona has also made additions to other holes on this roster that should go a ways in building this team.
I think we’re more than likely done seeing the Cardinals attack free agency for now, but I have five guys that I’m keeping my eye on here that are still lingering around.
At this point, I can’t imagine any of them will cost anything significant and could end up being great additions down the road when we get hindsight.
The following five players are guys I hope this front office continues to monitor…
Tyler Lockett
Lockett continues to remain a free agent due to his age, which has led to a decrease in his play in terms of production. It happens with everybody over the course of time, but it doesn’t mean that locket is suddenly a bad football player.
The only move the Cardinals have made at the receiver position so far is bringing back Zay Jones, and that’s not nearly enough. Adding Lockett may not get fans excited, but it’s a smart move that adds an element that Jones doesn’t as a downfield option.
Jedrick Wills
If you’re still on board with a dice roll, then Wills still makes a ton of sense.
The Alabama product was moved from right tackle to left tackle upon his arrival to the pros. It was a field experiment and now he is looking for one last chance to show he belongs in the pros. Perhaps a move back to the right side could be exactly what he needs.
Considering the Cardinals' need for a right tackle, why not kick the tires? I doubt it cost much and if it works out, then you look like a genius.
Azeez Ojulari
What say we finally bring home everybody’s favorite trade deadline, target for Arizona?
Ojulari was by far the most popular name linked to the Cardinals at last season‘s trade deadline, and yours truly was one of the ones leading the charge. It didn’t happen, and now he’s sitting in free agency looking for anything. Now is the perfect opportunity.
The Cardinals should continue investing in their edge room, even after signing Josh Sweat and re-signing Baron Browning. Adding Ojulari would be a wise and cost-effective decision that upgrades the room dramatically. He may not be some superstar, but he sacked the quarterback, as well as anybody left unsigned.
Asante Samuel Jr
Cornerback is not the biggest need for the Cardinals, but that doesn’t mean it can’t get better. I like the current room with Sean Murphy-Bunting, Max Melton, and Starling Thomas as your outside guys. Those three give you a more than good enough rotation, but they still lack an alpha.
Insert Samuel, who would come into this room and provide exactly that.
I still don’t understand why Samuel is suddenly forgotten about in his free agency pool, but he’s going to make one team look very smart and 31 others incredibly incompetent.
Give me Samuel as my new top dog on the boundary, rotate the aforementioned other three, and watch Garrett Williams turn into a star at nickel.
Brandon Scherff
Speaking of players that no one is talking about…
Scherff has had himself quite the career after being the highest selected guard in the history of the league in 2015. Scherff spent the last three years with the Jaguars and although he was underwhelming, he was far from a liability.
Although he is in the twilight of his career at 33 years old, he’s still more than a good enough starter for desperate enough team. The Cardinals are looking for anyone to step into this offense and provides stability along the offensive line.
Scherff is certainly not what he wants was, but he is a clear upgrade over what’s currently here.