6 OL Cardinals Must Watch at NFL Combine
The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line last season was average.
The next step in 2025 is to get to above average, and the 2025 NFL draft has a perfect opportunity to take that step and potentially another.
This class has plenty of intrigue from day one all the way to the undrafted free agents. There’s no shortage of offensive tackles to fancy, and more than a handful have the ability to move inside to guard if need be. Overall, the class has tons of versatility.
Paris Johnson Jr. is holding down left tackle duties for the Cardinals, but virtually every other spot could use an upgrade. And again, this is the perfect draft to get those upgrades and provide lots of depth and competition.
We’re gonna take a look at my favorite players for the Cardinals to add for all three days of the draft based off of my preference and how I perceive their fit. I also have a handful of players to keep an eye on that you may or may not be familiar with.
Let’s go ahead and get started with day one and a player who enamors me quite a bit for the Cardinals to draft who isn’t on the defensive side of the football.
Day One
Armand Membou, Missouri
Membou would be one of the few non-defensive players that I would be thrilled about if the Cardinals selected them on day one. And to be honest, it might be my favorite period.
Of all the spots on the offensive line that the Cardinals need to address, right tackle may be the most important. Hjalte Froholdt can hold down Center for another year, and there’s solutions available at guard. But right tackle is completely up in the air.
That’s where I love Membou to be the day one pick. Membou absolutely dominated for Missouri last season and was one of the biggest breakout players throughout the year. His prospects at the next level have me confident he can become a high-level starter very quickly.
The consensus is he can play tackle, but of course, there are those who think he should be moving inside. To me, a move inside should be considered a last resort. But hey, at least you know you have that contingency plan.
Don’t sleep on…
Grey Zabel, NDSU
Zabel is such an interesting case study. He’s played right tackle, left tackle and has a little bit of experience inside… But everyone is projecting him to play Center at the next level.
Yeah, your guess is as good as mine.
But with all that being said, Zabel is one of the players I really like in this class because of the confidence I have to place him somewhere and feel good about him regardless of the spot.
Personally, I want to try him outside before I move him inside. But with that being said, I’ll trust the judgment with wherever they want to place in.
All I know at the end of the day is they should be a day one starter at the next level; I just don’t know where.
Day Two
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
The Arizona product has started at both tackle spots and right guard to give him as much if not more versatility than any in this class. Savaiinaea has also grown with each season and should find a permanent home inside at the next level.
Savaiinaea was once seen as a day one prospect, but since last summer he appears to be a consensus day two guy. That being said, this is a guy who can be a plug-and-play from day one.
On top of that, I believe in Savaiinaea to continue improving with some Pro Bowl potential. I love him best inside at guard, but his proven track record at right tackle is no doubt attractive for many.
Don’t sleep on…
Marcus Mbow, Purdue
A more than accomplished, full-time right tackle, Mbow is a great value grab on late day two. I’m not sure I trust him to start out the gate, but he can become something great.
The pass blocking must improve for Mbow after surrendering 21 hurries and three sacks last season. With some patience, I don’t see any reason we couldn’t see him starting in a year or two with good coaching.
Day Three
Chase Lundt, UConn
Count me in amongst Lundt’s bigger fans. As far as a true right tackle goes, Lundt is a good option that can be had on day three. With the right coaching and situation, I think we could see Lundt find the field quickly.
Lundt has seen remarkable growth on the strong side where he dominates as a run blocker. His pass blocking is also improving after allowing zero sacks last season.
The 6’8 mammoth can continue adding to his frame at just 305 lbs. With a good showing in Indianapolis, Lundt can solidify a high day three grade and maybe push himself even higher.
Don’t sleep on…
Marcus Wehr, Montana State
Talk about a sleeper — it doesn’t get much bigger than a player from Montana State! And yet, here we are with Wehr.
The last three seasons have been quite kind to the senior Bobcat. A move inside to right guard served him well in 2024, but he had success at right tackle the previous two seasons. His 6’4 and 300 lbs build is much better suited for inside at the next level.
I don’t know if Wehr will be selected because of lower level competition, but I do believe he can become an NFL-caliber lineman with the right coaching and situation.