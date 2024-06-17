Analyst Picks Cardinals Top Extension Candidate
When it comes to contract situations on the Arizona Cardinals, two stars dominate those headlines.
Budda Baker famously requested a trade last offseason before the Cardinals conceded more money towards his direction. Arizona didn't extend his contract, however, and Baker stares down what could be his final season in the desert.
James Conner is also set to be a free agent after 2024, and he's been fairly quiet on his end. That's expected, as Conner is very much a no-nonsense person who prefers to do his talking on the field.
Both are the two major names people are watching in the desert, though Pro Football Network highlighted Hjalte Froholdt as their top extension candidate for the Cardinals.
"Sure, Cardinals running back James Conner and safety Budda Baker are scheduled to reach free agency next spring. But Arizona might have told us it doesn’t plan to re-sign either veteran when it used a third-round pick on Florida State RB Trey Benson and a fourth-round choice on Texas Tech S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson," wrote Dallas Robinson.
"The Cards didn’t draft a center to replace Hjate Froholdt, who came to the desert last offseason and proceeded to post the best season of his NFL career, starting all 17 games while displaying noticeable improvement by the end of the year. An extension could be warranted for the former journeyman made good."
Congrats to Robinson for knowing ball, as the cool kids on the internet would say. Froholdt grew as a player and leader along the offensive line, and now is an unquestioned starter for the Cardinals heading into 2024.
Froholdt is perhaps a bit underrated, and Pro Football Focus would also agree after placing Froholdt in their top 20 centers for the upcoming season.
"Froholdt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in 2023 and slotted in nicely as the team's starting center in his first season after six starts with the Browns in 2022. His 64.1 grade ranked 17th among centers, and Froholdt recorded four games with a pass-blocking grade above 80.0 in 2023. An improved offensive line around Froholdt could help him take the next step in 2024."- Thomas Valentine
The Cardinals may very well have something in the works for their guy moving forward, and it would be deserved.