Cardinals: 4 Notre Dame Prospects to Watch in National Title Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes will command the attention of tonight's showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Buckeyes have no shortage of future top picks, while the Fighting Irish will have lots of mid-to-late round players who could quickly find niche or even starting roles at the next level.
The Arizona Cardinals currently only have five picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, so watching the Fighting Irish carefully could turn into a chance to get some late round steals.
Notre Dame is missing arguably their two best players in Rylie Moss and Benjamin Morrison due to injuries, but there remains some seriously good defenders, including a superstar safety.
There's not much offensively for the Fighting Irish that is super noteworthy with all-world running back Jeremiyah Love a true sophomore. And a team that doesn't value passing won't do much... but there's still someone I'm interested in.
No more talking, here's a short list of Notre Dame Fighting Irish players to pay attention to tonight.
Kris Mitchell, Wide Receiver
Mitchell posted over 1,100 yards in 2023 with FIU, but unfortunately transferred to an offense that couldn't have cared less to throw the ball. Mitchell finished seventh (!) on the team in receiving yards, but I think he may be a late round pick that may find a way to make the roster as a depth player and special teams contributor.
Howard Cross, Interior Defensive Lineman
Cross has a huge job ahead of him tonight against a potent Buckeyes' run game. Both Quinshon Judkins and Treyveon Henderson have sights set on 1,000 yard rushing seasons each. Cross will be a pivotal player in Notre Dame's attempt to keep that from happening.
Jack Kiser, Linebacker
Kiser has long been a key player in the Fighting Irish's defense and he'll lead the charge tonight against the Buckeyes. He's a good tackler with a well-rounded play style to his game. Arizona needs another linebacker even if Kyzir White returns on a new deal. The Notre Dame standout would be an awesome mid-to-late round stash.
Xavier Watts, Safety
No, the Cardinals don't necessarily need safety help in 2025. Budda Baker is back, Jalen Thompson is still under contract, and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson looked good as a rookie. But that doesn't mean you avoid watching the best player on Notre Dame's defense. Watts is special and a team needing a safety will find a starting role for him immediately. That isn't the Cardinals right now, but they still have to watch him in case they decide he's worth making the position deeper.