B/R Predicts Cardinals Fire Kingsbury, Hire Eagles' Offensive Coordinator

When the Arizona Cardinals hired Kliff Kingsbury, there were expectations of drafting Kyler Murray and taking over the league with what was supposed to be one of the top young offensive minds in the game.

The Cardinals have made progress since Kingsbury took over, but now the time has come to make good with the ingredients at his disposal.

Right now, that kitchen is a mess.

The Cardinals are 3-6 and have underperformed to standards expected out of everybody. The clock is ticking for Arizona to get themselves over the hump, especially with Kyler Murray under a hefty new extension.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported as of now, he would be very surprised if Kingsbury goes anywhere.

Bleacher Report has other ideas.

B/R believes Kingsbury will be canned at some point in the future, and they believe the perfect replacement is currently the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia:

B/R Predicts Shane Steichen Will Take Over Cardinals Next Year

"Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has done a tremendous job turning his team from a fringe playoff squad to a Super Bowl contender, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen deserves a lot of credit as well," said Alex Ballentine.

"Transitioning more responsibility to Steichen last season was a turning point for the Eagles.

'“So as the season got going on, I ended up taking over more of the play-calling midseason,' Steichen said before the season. 'Then again, Nick has a stamp on every single thing we do. So, in the meeting rooms he has a stamp on everything we do, every play that's on that call sheet, he makes sure it's justified, boom, and we're good to go.'

"After starting 2-5 last season, the Eagles went on a 6-3 run to snag a playoff spot. They've carried that momentum straight into this season, where they're the last remaining undefeated team at 8-0.

"The Arizona Cardinals would love to see that kind of second-half surge under Kliff Kingsbury's watch. The Cards went 4-6 after a 7-0 start last season. They're 3-6 this year, and it's now fair to wonder if Kingsbury will make it through the season.

"Steichen has done a great job of utilizing Jalen Hurts' dual-threat ability to build an offensive juggernaut. Taking over as the head coach of a team with Kyler Murray under center could yield similar results."

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number-one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

TOP ARIZONA CARDINALS STORIES

Podcast: Seahawks Loss, Kliff Kingsbury's Job Security

Budda Baker Gives Passionate Speech in Hard Knocks Preview

Three Midseason MVP's for Arizona Cardinals

Rams Slight Favorites Over Cardinals in Week 10

Cardinals Fall Throughout Week 10 NFL Power Rankings