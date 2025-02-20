Cardinals Could Target Big WR - But Should They?
The Arizona Cardinals are seeking an upgrade for the wide receiver position this offseason. The need for a speedster is larger than anything else for the position, but a lack of depth should make the Cardinals a little less picky and aim instead for adding good players.
This offseason has several receivers worth looking at. Youngsters like Tee Higgins highlight the free agency pool, but several stud veterans are set to be available.
The biggest of the bunch includes Davante Adams, Keenan Allen, and Deebo Samuel - all three of these players were recently linked with the Cardinals as a potential landing spot.
I have some questions that I’d like to address…
For starters, should the Cardinals even be interested in any of these three? Is their cost worth investing in? Is the risk of each player worth their potential reward?
Let's find out:
Davante Adams
2024 was a crazy year for the Jets and Adams was no exception. After being acquired midseason, Adams posted 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 67 catches over 11 games. Those aren’t bad numbers at all considering the midseason change from the Raiders to the Jets, but it feels like Adams is a bit… off.
Could the future Hall of Famer be facing the beginning of his swan song to the league? I’m not sure, but that shouldn’t deter any potential suitors.
Adams only just turned 32-years-old at the end of December. He may be on the wrong side of 30 now, but there shouldn’t be any doubt as to whether he can still contribute. It will only make his market much larger.
To be honest, I’m not so sure that every team in the league couldn’t use Adams.
Our question, obviously, is if the Cardinals should target him.
My short answer is yes, but I would not be willing to break the bank for him. I say this only because there are bigger needs for this team than a wide receiver and Adams would cost more money than almost any other receiver on the market.
Another question I have is whether Adams would even consider coming to the desert. I see one of two possibilities for Adams: Either he goes ring chasing or he goes for one more big contract extension.
I believe these two factors will be a non-negotiable no matter what he decides - having steady quarterback play and the opportunity to continue putting up the numbers that he does.
Can Arizona pay him? No question. Are they contenders for a ring? Not currently, but they could be close with a great offseason. However, is their quarterback situation something that would attract Adams… well, I don’t speak for him, but I do have my own drawbacks.
Keenan Allen
It appears that Allen still has a bit left in the tank after all. In his 12th season and first with the Bears, Allen brought in 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns over 15 games with a rookie quarterback.
That’s pretty dang good, especially when you remember that Allen was the second target for the team behind DJ Moore.
Also worth noting is Allen’s 15 games played was the most since 2021 when he played 16 of 17 games.
Now entering his age 33 season, Allen is likely looking for a new team as an unrestricted free agent. Teams will ask how much the veteran receiver has left, because if we’re being honest Allen’s best days are behind him.
There’s still a market for Allen. Contending teams like the Bills, Ravens, Chiefs, and Commanders would love to add a veteran like Allen to their receiver room and strengthen groups that are a bit lighter.
Then you have teams who need veterans to teach youngsters and/or provide a reliable option while they learn. The Cardinals fall into this category, as do the Panthers, Patriots, and Giants.
I wouldn’t mind Allen making his way to the desert for the right price. But I am hesitant to go all-in on him and not for the reason you’d suspect.
Injuries have marred Allen’s career. His numbers compare to Pro Football Hall of Famers, but I can’t get there with him based on what we’ve seen. But again, that’s not why I’d hesitate.
For me, I don’t see any value that Allen brings to this offense that isn’t already there. Allen never has been and never will be a downfield threat. He’s an elite route runner with reliable hands, but he doesn’t offer much after the catch.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Allen and what he can bring to a team, but I don’t think the value he brings will give the Cardinals what they truly need from the position.
Deebo Samuel
Samuel is the ultimate weapon. Six seasons into his career and the South Carolina product has nearly 6,000 scrimmage yards and 42 touchdowns. He also has a nasty 14.3 yards per reception and a whopping 5.7 yards per carry as a runner. Truly, he is a special talent.
So then why is he available? Simple – he’s inconsistent and injury prone.
Samuel has yet to play an entire season. He also has 1,770 scrimmage yards of his career 5,935 yards and 14 of his 42 touchdowns in one year (2021). That was a special season, but that season led to a fat contract extension that he’s failed to remotely live up to.
Now the versatile receiver is on the trade market for the 49ers, but I don’t think it’ll be long before he is cut entirely and hits free agency.
Is he a fit for the Cardinals? Well, that entirely depends on what you want from him.
If you’re looking for a WR1 then you’ll be disappointed. But then if you’re looking for a WR2 then you’ll be frustrated because he’s going to cost more than what a guy in that role typically gets. If you want a gadget player then he’s your guy, but do you trust his health?
To make a long story short, Samuel has a massive “buyer beware” label across him and that makes him a tough guy to assess and determine his value. There’s no doubt he’s a game-changing weapon, but we haven’t seen it consistently for years now.
I wouldn’t blame the Cardinals one bit if they decided to go after Samuel as a free agent, but I would say it’s foolish to pursue him as a trade target.
For the right price, you could do much worse when it comes to kicking the tires on a veteran.