DeAndre Hopkins Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram

The Arizona Cardinals and WR DeAndre Hopkins may very well be done with each other.

Yesterday, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported that the Arizona Cardinals will try to trade DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins reportedly wants a new deal with just two years and $34.36 million remaining. He also has a no-trade clause in his contract, something he negotiated himself that provides Hopkins power if/when Arizona wanted to move on.

For now, it's all speculation: The 30-year-old receiver (despite missing the first six games of the season due to suspension) returned to action and dominated on par with what everybody in the league is accustomed to seeing.

Would the Cardinals intentionally move on from Hopkins? Is he forcing his way out?

There's a lot of variables that will go into a potential trade, but Hopkins' latest post on Instagram suggests he's played his last snap in the desert:

Sure sounds like a departing message, no?

He also responded with something similar to a Twitter user asking him to stay.

The Cardinals now move into an offseason where they are already in search of a new head coach and general manager after Steve Keim/Kliff Kingsbury departed the team on Monday.

Now, it looks as if they'll also hit the trade market to find a suitable team for Hopkins.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Report: Cardinals Plan to Trade DeAndre Hopkins

Two Cardinals Crack PFF Top 50 Free Agents

Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Cardinals Request Two GM Interviews With Top 49ers Executives

Titans Reportedly Request Permission to Interview Quentin Harris