Cardinals DL Ranked Worst in NFL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have some massive work ahead of them, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals brought in free agents in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols to pair with first-round pick Darius Robinson in hopes of completely revitalizing the defensive line - a glaring weak spot for the Cardinals in 2023.
With practically an entirely new lineup set to take the trenches, Arizona hopes for much better success at the line of scrimmage.
Pro Football Focus doesn't quite see that happening, however. Arizona's defensive line fell dead last out of 32 teams in PFF's recent rankings.
"Rookie Darius Robinson has every chance to be the Cardinals' best defensive lineman immediately, which says everything about where this group is," wrote Sam Monson.
"Dennis Gardeck had a career year last season, with 42 quarterback pressures and six sacks, but he had typically been a special teams stud until that point. Zaven Collins is a converted off-ball linebacker and very much still a work in progress.
"The rest of this group would be solid second-teamers but are expected to be starters."
Teams ranked immediately ahead of the Cardinals were the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.
After Robinson-Jones-Nichols, names such as L.J. Collier and Dante Stills are expected to contribute after previously playing in Arizona last season.
