Cardinals Fall Yet Again in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings

The Arizona Cardinals can't seem to catch a break.

No team has defeated themselves more in 2022 than a Cardinals team that embodies the mantra "too little too late".

Arizona is 3-5 heading into Week 9, and their season is slowly but surely slipping away.

They sit at No. 24 in ESPN's latest batch of power rankings, sitting only above Chicago, Carolina and Detroit in the NFC. Arizona dropped four spots from last week.

No. 24: Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 ranking: 20

Reason for optimism: DeAndre Hopkins

"Hopkins has helped revive an offense that was stuck in the mud before he returned from a six-game suspension. He has at least 100 yards receiving in each of his first two games back and has provided a jolt to an offense that needed one. If the Cardinals can figure out their self-inflicted mistakes, they can utilize Hopkins in ways that could help them win games." -- Josh Weinfuss

Fellow NFC West teams in Seattle (9), San Francisco (9) and Los Angeles (14) all are in the top half of the league.

Arizona will have an opportunity to play all three within the next three weeks.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Podcast: Cardinals Drop Game to Vikings

Opinion: Cardinals Shouldn't Make Move at Deadline

Kingsbury: Rodney Hudson Won't Play vs. Seahawks

Isaiah Simmons Says Cardinals Need to Wake up

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

Cardinals Unlocked Keys to Rondale Moore's Potential

Frustration Mounting for Cardinals