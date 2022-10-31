Isaiah Simmons: It's Time for Cardinals to Wake up

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-5 after narrowly dropping their Sunday meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.

It's been a season full of frustration for a team many hoped would make the postseason. Despite a poor start, a win on Sunday would have put the Cardinals at .500 and kept them within one game of the division.

Yet the Cardinals failed to make good on any late-game opportunities to either tie or take the lead, and with a tough stretch of games coming up, Arizona is now in desperation mode.

LB Isaiah Simmons says it's time for the team to put their egos to the side and wake up now that everybody is on the same page:

The Cardinals host the Seahawks this Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Vikings

Cardinals Unlocked Keys to Rondale Moore's Potential

Frustration Mounting for Cardinals

What Went Right, Wrong in Cardinals Loss to Vikings

Patrick Peterson Trolls Kyler Murray

Five Takeaways From Cardinals-VIkings

Familiar Faces Help Seal Fate in Cardinals Loss

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Vikings in Action-Packed Game