Cardinals Mock Draft: Non Power Four Edition
It's Mock Draft Monday, Arizona Cardinals fans! And today's mock has a slight twist to it. For this edition of #MDM, the Cards are only allowed to draft players who did not play for a Power Four program in 2025.
There are more than a few studs who played in G5, Independent, or even FCS football last season, with Notre Dame (obviously) leading the way. But several non-Power Four players will be selected throughout the 2025 NFL Draft and a handful could hear their names called as early as round one.
The Cardinals should be paying extra attention to some of these guys. With minimal draft capital, finding steals is a must and there's no better place to get draft steals than from smaller schools who don't get enough attention.
Let's play out this mock and I'll show you how these five picks can all have immediate impacts for Arizona... and even some who could find starting roles from day one.
Pick 16
Mike Green, Edge Rusher, Marshall
Green led the nation in sacks with 17 last season and has dominated Conference USA competition with the Thundering Herd. The redshirt sophomore is betting on himself to continue climbing up rankings like he has - so much so that he may not even be available when the Cardinals pick at 16. But for this mock he's there and a team dying for pass rushing help gladly adds the high-upside athlete to their defense.
Pick 47
Xavier Watts, Safety, Notre Dame
I'm well aware of the current depth at safety on the Cardinals, but Jalen Thompson may be a cap casualty and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson may not be ready for a full-time role starting. Watts is one of the most accomplished defenders in the 2025 class and should easily fit into the role left by Thompson should he depart. It's a great luxury to have three safeties that can play significant roles on defense, and the Cards should be thrilled to have two young studs along with veteran Budda Baker.
Pick 78
Jalen Royals, Wide Receiver, Utah State
Royals played just seven games this season but managed to post 834 receiving yards and six touchdowns in that span. Royals also topped 1,000-yards in 2023 for the Aggies. The senior receiver is great at making defenders miss in open space and could be a big-play guy early in his career. Arizona needs receiver depth, and Royals could be a starter when it's all said and done.
Pick 114
Chase Lundt, Offensive Tackle, UConn
Lundt is a proven right tackle who's played nearly 2,400 snaps over the last three seasons with the Huskies. The massive 6'8 senior has gotten better each year and will have a chance to seize a starting role with AZ at right tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. is the only lock for a starting tackle spot right now, but Lundt could walk in and start opposite him, even as a projected fourth-round selection.
Pick 152
Rylie Mills, Interior Defensive Lineman, Notre Dame
Mills was a beast for Notre Dame this season and was perhaps the Fighting Irish's best defender prior to his injury in the College Football Playoff. The graduate player has proven to be a valuable and more importantly a reliable interior defender with some serious upside as a pass rusher. At 6'5 and 295lbs, Mills is ready to play the 3-tech role and could move inside for certain situations.