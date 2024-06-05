Cardinals Not Concerned With Outside Noise
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals finished 4-13 last season and have added considerable talent on both sides of the ball through the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency.
Most importantly, quarterback Kyler Murray is fully healthy this offseason - a stark difference from 2023 when he was still in the early stages of rehabbing his torn ACL.
With a reloaded offense and hopefully improved defense, the Cardinals are a pick by many to surprise the National Football League when the regular season begins.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't buying the hype - he's only focused on what's happening between the walls of the team facility here in Tempe.
"I'm concerned with when I get out of here, what goes on in that field right now. I've never really listened to outside noise. Our guys know the standard and expectation of right now, today, and then going into training camp, and then the season. That won't change - we always keep that in-house," Gannon told reporters.
"I don't really let other people's opinions affect how we think and how we do things. You just kind of keep it right in our lane and go."
Gannon also highlighted the differences between this point in time last year and now with Murray physically in the mix.
"I think we're operating a little better right now - that's from being year two in the system and having him [Kyler] out there. You know what I mean? What Drew [Petzing] has installed and the things that we're talking about and teaching - you're seeing it show up a little more on par with what we want and expect. I just think from an overall operation as an offense, it looks good."
The Cardinals wrap up OTA's today and will begin mandatory minicamp next week.