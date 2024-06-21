Cardinals Pass Rusher Named Player to Watch
Arizona Cardinals edge rusher BJ Ojulari approaches 2024 with hope of building off a strong end to his rookie season.
Ojulari arrived via the 2023 NFL Draft out of LSU and was somewhat considered a raw prospect. The second-round pick has traits galore, but just needed some fine-tuning to his game before he could capitalize on his potential.
Now, with a year under his belt approaching his sophomore season in the NFL, there's more than a few eyes slated on Ojulari.
Bleacher Report recently named the Cardinals' pass-rusher as a player to watch moving into 2024 training camps:
"The Arizona Cardinals ended up taking Ojulari in the second round (41st overall), and he didn't exactly hit the ground running. The former Tiger didn't record any starts and only participated in about 37 percent of the Cardinals' snaps as a rookie, per Pro Football Reference," wrote Matt Holder.
"That being said, he was always considered more of a project, needing to improve as a run defender before earning an every-down role. Also, the 22-year-old had decent production considering the limited playing time, racking up 40 total tackles and four sacks to go along with 20 pressures on 161 opportunities, according to Pro Football Focus.
"Additionally, Ojulari was coming off a knee injury that caused him to miss OTAs, minicamp and the beginning of training camp last year to help explain the slow start. Now that he's healthy and was able to participate in the team's offseason program, look for the 2023 second-rounder to become the top pass-rusher in Arizona this fall."
The Cardinals didn't add any major names to the edge department this offseason, giving a vote of confidence in Ojulari and his counterparts.
Ojulari himself is expecting big things in 2024:
“I’m expecting to take a big leap. . . . I just want to be the best all-around player I can be,” Ojulari told reporters.
“Sacks are what get guys accolades and what gets guys paid, but it’s also good to be all-around and not just one-dimensional. Switch it up. Go power, go speed, drop in coverage, so they can’t just put one label on you and offenses don’t know what you are doing.”
