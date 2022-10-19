The Arizona Cardinals are 2-4, and although they're just one game back from the NFC West (everyone else is 3-3), the sky feels as if it's falling for Kliff Kingsbury and company.

Complimentary football has been hard to come by for Arizona, as the defense has held it's end of the bargain the last few weeks while the Cardinals offense (what was supposed to be the strength of the team) has failed to deliver on a weekly basis.

In Bleacher Report's latest article asking one question of each team thus far, the lack of danger/firepower from Kyler Murray and company is the one thing haunting the Cardinals.

Bleacher Report Asks Where Danger is in Cardinals Offense

Question: Where is the danger?

"During the offseason, Arizona extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury through 2027 and invested $160 million of guaranteed money in quarterback Kyler Murray.

"But, uh, that's not working out wonderfully right now.

"That isn't to suggest the Cardinals won't figure it out. However, they've tumbled to 2-4 with an offense averaging a league-worst 5.8 yards per pass attempt.

"Star wideout DeAndre Hopkins has returned this week from his six-game suspension, but he can't be the sole solution. New addition Robbie Anderson might not be any more effective than Marquise Brown, who's expected to miss approximately six weeks with a broken foot.

"Arizona isn't out of the playoff race, but that window of opportunity is closing quickly."

