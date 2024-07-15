Cardinals Projected to Have One of Worst OL Units
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals look to put their foot on the gas and rebound in massive manner in 2024, which will require significant steps up from every positiion group.
The Cardinals improved in a few different areas - most notably at offensive skill positions - though it's the big men up front that are responsible for ensuring success can happen from the snap of the ball.
As far as projecting their performance goes, the renowned Sharp Football Analysis doesn't expect much.
The Cardinals' offensive line finished at No. 31 in their 2024 offensive line rankings, landing ahead of just the New York Giants for bottom of the league.
The below was used as reasoning:
"Last year’s sixth-overall pick Paris Johnson spent his rookie season at right tackle but will transition to the left side this season. Jonah Williams comes over to play right tackle after four years with the Bengals. Even with all this movement, the Cardinals finished with the second-worst offensive line in our rankings."
Arizona finished just behind units of Washington, Seattle and Dalla
The Cardinals hope the switch to left tackle will only invite more growth to Johnson while Arizona liked what they saw out of Williams at right tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals last season.
Mainstays from 2023 also include Hjalte Froholdt and Will Hernandez - both interior linemen carried out fairly strong seasons and project to again play well.
The only open spot in Arizona's line currently sits at left guard, though Evan Brown is considered the favorite (from the outside) among a handful of other names that can contribute.
Surely a healthy Kyler Murray will help reduce the number of sacks and overall performance of the offensive line, too.
While the Cardinals certainly aren't trotting out a historically strong offensive line, second-to-bottom seems a bit harsh given the talent and potential of the starting five.