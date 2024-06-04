Cardinals Rave on Marvin Harrison Jr., Work Ethic
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been able to flash what he can do in a limited capacity since being taken with the No. 4 overall pick.
The Ohio State product has yet to take an official snap on the field for Arizona, though early work through rookie mini-camp and voluntary OTA's has yielded nothing short of praise from the Cardinals.
Harrison works hard - almost too hard, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"He's extremely detailed. He does a lot of extra [work] - probably too much. I'm gonna be fighting him about that," Gannon told reporters yesterday.
"He's just like everybody else right now kind of getting out there and making sure that he's going to make some mistakes, learning from his mistakes and understanding the thought process from Drew [Petzing], the quarterback perspective, where he needs to be, all that stuff. I've liked how he's jumped in and he's doing a good job."
Harrison didn't participate at the NFL Combine or his Pro Day in order to better prepare for the upcoming season.
Reports raved about Harrison's work ethic while with the Buckeyes, and with massive expectations coming, the rookie wideout is certainly putting in the work to make good on his potential.
More from Gannon on why doing too much can be a negative:
"If we're spaced out with how many reps and the amount of workload that he gets, and then he goes and runs 100 routes on the weekend, he might be dragging today. He doesn't drag - but I'm just talking about - I love extra work. You just got to be smart about it. You just gotta have a routine about it, about what you're doing," said Gannon.
"You only get one cup a day, how are you filling your cup? If you're overflowing it somewhere, it's going to take from somewhere else or you might not develop like we want you to develop - so he's doing a good job with his routine and his plan, what he's doing."