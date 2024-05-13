Cardinals RB Led NFL in This Stat Last Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will again see James Conner tote the rock for them in 2024.
If his upcoming season is anything like last year, the Cardinals will again be in business.
Operating under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme - which prioritizes establishing the run - Conner thrived to the tune of his first 1,000-yard rushing season to pair with seven rushing touchdowns while catching two more through the air.
Conner's impact was felt on a game-to-game basis, and The 33rd Team recently pointed out Conner paced the NFL in yards after contact with a 3.93 average, beating out other prominent names such as Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.
Conner also hit his career-high in yards per carry at 5.0.
The Cardinals have added some weapons to push their offense over the top in 2024, most notably rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and run-blocking tight end Tip Reiman in the draft. In free agency, Arizona has added receiver Zay Jones and offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
Behind Conner is rookie running back Trey Benson and Michael Carter.
Arizona's rushing attack was night-and-day different without Conner in the mix, and perhaps that's why the Cardinals felt the need to make Benson the second rusher off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Conner is also entering the final year of his contract and just turned 29-years-old.