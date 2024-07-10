Analyst: Cardinals Should Keep Tabs on LSU Tackle
ARIZONA -- It's never too early to be thinking about the next NFL Draft - Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort confirmed himself when the dust was settling on the 2024 draft after telling reporters preparation for 2025's cycle would begin just days later.
If Pro Football Focus holds any weight, the Cardinals will be keeping a close eye on one of the best offensive lineman prospects available in LSU's Emery Jones.
"The Cardinals did well to bolster their pass-catching group by drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. last season. Tight end Trey McBride should continue to be an impactful receiver, as well. Wide receiver Michael Wilson is poised for a big second season, and receivers Zay Jones and Greg Dortch bring good depth," wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema.
"Projecting future needs, LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones would make for an excellent addition to this offensive line. Jones plays right tackle for the Tigers right now but could find a home at either tackle or guard in the NFL."
LSU head coach Brian Kelly recently said of Jones, "He makes good choices, good decisions. He is never late to anything. He is reliable. This is a guy that we can count on. He is so reliable and that goes to his background, his family, and his high school. He is exceptional.”
That sounds very much like a player coach Jonathan Gannon would covet, as he and Ossenfort have placed a heavy emphasis on bringing in players who are accountable on and off the field.
Jones was ranked as the No. 2 tackle prospect in Phil Steele's preseason rankings.
Arizona drafted Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and also just signed Jonah Williams on a two-year, $30 million deal to play opposite of Johnson.
If the Cardinals don't love what they see from Williams, a tackle of the future isn't a bad option in next year's draft - though we've got ample time ahead of us to figure things out.