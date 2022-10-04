Cardinals Take Elite Running Back in 2023 PFF Mock Draft

Draft season never truly ends, as the Arizona Cardinals (at this moment in time) are always looking at options to potentially put them over the top. Scouts travel across the country to begin assessments of players who would look great in cardinal red.

Although we're only four weeks into the season, Pro Football Focus already has a pristine prospect for the Cardinals to take.

In their most recent mock draft, with Arizona picking at No. 14, the Cardinals land Texas running back Bijan Robinson:

Cardinals Land Bijan Robinson in PFF Mock Draft

"The Cardinals give quarterback Kyler Murray more help in the form of one of the best pass-catching backs we’ve seen in the PFF College era. Through five games this season, Robinson already has 10 catches for 188 yards and a score to go along with the most broken tackles in college football as a runner (40)," said PFF.

Would the Cardinals draft a running back that high?

They just recently inked James Conner to a new deal in the offseason, while Eno Benjamin has thrived during his time on the field thus far.

Robinson - although great - would likely be better off on another squad. Running backs are already not valued as high as they once were, and the Cardinals have much more needs across the board.

