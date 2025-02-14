Cardinals Can Upgrade OL This Offseason - Here's How
Upgrades are needed across the offensive line for the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt are the lone players returning from last year that feel like a guarantee not only to start but to start but to play at a high-level.
Beyond them, there are solid pieces, but everyone feels replaceable.
When the offseason kicks off, Arizona must be aggressive in adding talent first and foremost, but also depth to create competition and avoid the injury issues they face a year ago. There are several avenues for the team to explore.
The upcoming free agency group has plenty of veteran players over the age 30 mark that can come in and be starters. There’s also a handful of youngsters and bargain bin players to watch for.
The trade market is intriguing, but I’m not sure we will see any big names moved.
And then we have the 2025 NFL Draft, which is loaded with offensive line talent, especially at the tackle spot.
With so many potential additions and ways to grab guys, there’s no excuse for the Cardinals not to walk away with at least two new starters and more depth. None.
I have highlighted players who can be acquired through all three avenues – free agency, trade, and the draft.
One player stands out for each spot, and I have some names to keep an eye on, as well. Let’s begin.
Free Agency
Alaric Jackson (Rams)
Big Jackson fan here. I thought it was asinine when he was undrafted in the 2021 class, and he’s gone on to become a good starter who could cash out this offseason. The Cardinals could be among his suitors.
Jackson is a massive human being at 6’7 and 345 lbs and he’s learned how to use his size to his advantage and dominate whoever has the displeasure of lining up across from him. He’s also polished and refined his hand and foot work to become a technician who has size as an advantage rather than his strength.
Among the few players entering free agency along the offensive line, Jackson stands out as someone who could see a nice contract. Given his age (26-years-old) and his play that has become better with each passing year, expect Jackson to have a big market.
The Cardinals should call and see what his value looks like. And for what it’s worth, the division rival Rams would lose their starting tackle and see him join the Cards.
Despicable.
Don’t sleep on…
Patrick Mekari (Ravens)
I absolutely love Mekari and he’s going to make his next employer very happy. Mekari has played nearly every spot on the offensive line from left tackle to center. Some spots have had varying successes, but he’s developed over the course of his career.
Now entering free agency, Mekari could find himself a nice payday.
The Cardinals would love to get an above-average starter for a much cheaper price than some of the other guys hitting the market will cost. Arizona can legitimately plug Mekari into almost any place on the offensive line and trust him to do his job.
With Mekari, pick a position, set it, and forget it.
Trade
Evan Neal (Giants)
Neal has been a colossal bust for the Giants after being selected with a top-10 pick just three years ago, so why would anyone want to trade for him?
Well, he would be pennies on the dollar to bring in as far as trade compensation is concerned. There’s also the possibility that Neal could use a fresh start and new scenery to turn his career around – sometimes that’s all it takes for a player to get right.
And it’s likely that all the talent is still there for Neal… it just hasn’t shown itself yet.
Arizona could go for Neal with the knowledge that he’s a low-risk option. It could be a high reward, but you can’t go into this deal expecting and/or hoping he becomes what he was supposed to be. If it happens, then it happens.
Neal feels like a lottery ticket and again you can’t assume he’s going to turn into some All-Pro, but he can potentially start. There’s also some recent experience moving to guard, so he can potentially play either spot.
Don’t sleep on…
Trevor Penning (Saints)
Another underwhelming former first-round pick, Penning is on his way out of New Orleans and the Cardinals could pounce on another low-risk player.
Unlike Neal, the upside isn’t nearly what it could be with him than with Penning. That said, Penning has shown better ability to start right away, even if it’s average-at-best. But beggars can’t be choosers.
Again, he won’t be worth major compensation, and he has some experience at right tackle. Throw him there as a stopgap for the spot or at least to dial up more competition,
NFL Draft
Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)
Jackson has been a stud during his time in Columbus, but he exploded this past season after being forced to move from guard to tackle after an injury to the starting left tackle Josh Simmons. It was a gamble that not only paid off but could have made Jackson significant amounts of money.
The former five-star recruit proved to be a stud guard and an NFL starter, but there were questions about how much better he could become. But once he was moved outside, Jackson showed brilliance that has caused many to reevaluate him as a tackle prospect instead of an interior guy.
Either way, the Cardinals must have interest in adding him.
The versatility to be an above-average guard and the potential to be a cornerstone at tackle makes him an incredibly attractive prospect.
For a Cardinals team that needs upgrades and depth all over the line, Jackson is a welcomed piece that can fill a hole somewhere and be moved if necessary for one reason or another.
Don’t sleep on…
Jonah Savaiinaea (Arizona)
Like what we just talked about with Jackson, Savaiinaea has position versatility on the offensive line. Savaiinaea spent time at guard and both tackle spots down in Tucson, but his best potential at the next level is likely inside.
The move back to guard could be great for Savaiinaea and perhaps could bring him to Pro Bowl-potential earlier in his career. But of course, the position versatility should be what excites the Cardinals.