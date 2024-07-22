Cardinals Way Too Low in Future Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have been steadily showing signs of improvement during their rebuild under general manager Monti Ossenfort.
2023 saw the roster stripped down to its bare bones. Massive names departed and future assets were acquired as the Cardinals limped - but fought - to a 4-13 record under the first-year guidance of head coach Jonathan Gannon.
2024's offseason saw simple plugging of gaps in free agency paired with a historically large draft class to bolster Arizona's youth movement.
Nothing flashy or sexy was done, though necessary growing pains were/are being endured so the Cardinals can mold themselves as a consistent organization moving forward.
While the present can be debated as far as power rankings go, the Cardinals believe they're set up pretty well for the future.
ESPN believes otherwise.
In their future NFL power rankings, the Cardinals ranked at just No. 28 for how teams are set up for the next three years. They utilized four categories to assess a cumulative grade: quarterback (20%), roster (30%), front office (25%) and coaching (25%).
Here's what they offered on Arizona:
Cardinals Disrespected in NFL Future Power Rankings
Dan Graziano on Arizona's reason for hope: "After Kyler Murray came back from his ACL injury last season, the Cardinals were a top-10 offense and second best in rushing yards per game. They added maybe the best player in the entire draft in Marvin Harrison Jr., who should be Murray's top wide receiver right away. And Murray looks revitalized and is playing for a coaching staff, and front office, that has passed up no opportunity to assert its belief in him. The Cardinals could be a sneaky-great offense as early as this season."
Louis Riddick's reason for concern: "This team will go as Murray goes. There have always been concerns about his level of consistency, but the word is that he is putting in extraordinary work in preparation for the 2024 season alongside his teammates. Can Murray play up to his potential? Is there enough around him?"
Aaron Schatz's Cardinals nugget to know: "Tight end Trey McBride will turn 25 in November. Last season, he ranked third among tight ends in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics. His total of 81 catches set a franchise record for the position, too, and his total of 825 yards was second behind Jackie Smith's 1,205 yards in 1967. No Cardinals tight end had come within 200 yards of McBride's total since Smith had 687 yards in 1970."
Overall Thoughts
Frankly put, Arizona's sense of direction (from the outside) relies on Kyler Murray.
"Team only goes as far as quarterback takes them" isn't exactly breaking news, though Murray's one of the more polarizing figures in the league, and quite frankly the national perspective is still split on his potential impact in Arizona.
The Cardinals have done a stellar job of assembling youthful impact pieces on both sides of the ball. Whether the players truly reach their potential on a team and individual level remains to be seen, but Ossenfort is essentially 2/2 on drafts now with the second-most projected cap space in 2025 via Spotrac.
It's hard not to like where the Cardinals are heading.