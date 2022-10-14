Arizona Cardinals LB Zaven Collins has found his groove.

His rookie season featured plenty of ups and downs, which is expected when you throw a young player into the fire.

Yet five weeks into year No. 2 Collins has steadied himself, cementing his place in the Cardinals front seven as an inside linebacker.

Collins is just one of three Cardinals to have 30+ tackles on the year, with two of those being TFL's. He also has one forced fumble to his name as well.

Only Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson have played more snaps than Collins through five games.

On Friday, we were able to speak to Collins about what he expects out of Seattle's offense come Sunday afternoon:

