Cardinals New QB-WR Duo Ranks Near Top of NFL
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals welcomed Marvin Harrison Jr. to the roster, the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick and highly regarded as one of the top receiver prospects to enter the league in some time.
Harrison has generated buzz throughout the Valley like we haven't seen in quite some time, and with quarterback Kyler Murray fully healthy entering this offseason, Arizona hopes to take its offense to entirely new levels under head coach Jonathan Gannon.
The Murray-Harrison connection looks to be promising, and according to CBS Sports, it's one of the top new QB-WR connections in the league entering 2024:
"Murray has his new No. 1 wide receiver in Harrison , and he's going to be peppered with targets immediately. The two-time Unanimous All-American recorded the most receiving yards (2,474) and receiving touchdowns (28) in a two-year span in Ohio State history, and is the only player in Big Ten history to record 14 receiving touchdowns in multiple seasons."- CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani
The Murray-Harrison duo finished just behind C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs for top claims in the league.
“He’s been good at football his whole life,” Murray said of Harrison (h/t Arizona Republic).
“He’s been groomed by one of the best – his pops, obviously, a Hall of Famer. … I have no doubt that he’ll go do his thing this year and win whatever he wants to. I know how much he loves the game just sitting there talking to him.
“But his energy, what he’s going to mean to the team, I think everybody should be excited.”