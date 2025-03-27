Dissecting ESPN's Latest Cardinals Full Mock Draft
We’re entering the prime of mock draft season and experts across the field are releasing fresh mocks and even some final editions for themselves. ESPN’s Matt Miller is the latest to unveil a seven-round 2025 NFL Draft mock, and Arizona Cardinals fans were all over it.
With six picks to upgrade this roster, Miller stuck to chalk and added players to address the Cards’ biggest holes early in the draft. Miller got a shiny new edge rusher, speedy receiver, and big man defensive linemen in the class to go with offensive line depth and faces for linebacker and cornerback.
The mock:
- Round One, Pick 16: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
- Round Two, Pick 47: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
- Round Three, Pick 78: Emery Jones, OT/IOL, LSU
- Round Four, Pick 115: Deone Walker, IDL, Kentucky
- Round Five, Pick 152: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
- Round Seven, Pick 225: Shemar James, LB,
Selecting Green would be a layup for the Cardinals. Arizona needs edge help more than any other position in the roster. Green feels like the best sack artist class and should be the betting favorite to lead all rookies for the stat.
Across from Josh Sweat, Green can find immediate success in that department, even in a rotational spot.
I stand firm that Arizona needs to add speed to the wide receiver spot more than anything else, and Noel is a potential solution. He was part of what was arguably the best wide receiver duo in college football last season after racking up over 1,100 yards. I trust him to find a role with the Cardinals.
Jones is fascinating as a prospect. He spent his college career playing right tackle, but a large consensus of people would like him to kick inside of the next level. No matter where he ends up, he will be a developmental player, but the potential is sky high with his size and athleticism.
Keep him on the right side of the line, and see where it goes from there.
Walker is a popular prospect amongst fans thanks to his massive size and previous success. 2024 was a down year that exposed some holes in his game, but he’s ready to play nose in the pros.
With the right staff, he could get back to his previous form as a good pass rusher. For now, he’s a two-down run defender — and that’s not a bad thing.
Smith has been a long time contributor for the Trojans and spent all four years of his collegiate career in L.A. - there’s few ball skills present here, with three career interceptions and five pass deflections. I appreciate adding depth to the position, which Arizona has not been shy about when it comes to cornerback.
James was also a producer over three years down in Gainesville. Nothing in particular stands out in the box score, and it’s more likely that he will be a special teams player who will need to work his way onto the roster.
But like cornerback, the Cardinals haven’t been shy about adding players to the position. It gives him an outside shot to find a way and stand out.
Final thoughts
I like this mock for the most part for Arizona. Miller added a starter at edge rusher to address the team’s biggest problem. Although there aren’t many day one starters in the other rounds, I like the investments made at positions of need with players who can see the field this season and perhaps grow into starters.
I’d still prefer to have found at least one other player who has a legitimate shot to start somewhere out the gate. The class feels like there’s more focus on the long-term, and I’m vocal that this class needs to have immediate impacts.
I like this class for 2026, but they needed better players for early impacts. Arizona is trying to get back into the postseason now, not have another developmental year.
The clock is ticking and this class is slowing it down in a bad way…
Grades:
- Mike Green: A-
- Jaylin Noel: B
- Emery Jones: C
- Deone Walker: B-
- Jaylin Smith: C-
- Shemar James: C-
Overall: B-