Five Players Cardinals Must Re-Sign
The Arizona Cardinals have some serious cap space to work with this offseason with the ability to make some splash moves in free agency. The Cardinals are coming off a season where they showed major progress in year two of the Jonathan Gannon era, but the ending was disappointing compared to the start.
Arizona has a solid roster, and some new faces can take them to the next level. However, the team has a handful of pending free agents that should take some kind of precedence to bring back.
There aren’t any superstars that are set to leave the desert, but there still exist players that the Cardinals would be wisest to bring back.
This is my short-list of re-sign candidates – some more pivotal than others.
Kyzir White, Linebacker
White is a near non-negotiable re-signing for me. The moment that White arrived in the desert, the Cardinals’ defense got some grit and grew a pair of teeth that they had been lacking for several seasons.
The seven-year vet posted a career-best 137 tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks and an interception in a full 17-game season. The comfort in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, which he has spent the last three years in, has become a massive boon for this team… I just don’t know how you could let him walk now.
White will turn 29 in March so it’s unlikely he’s going to break the bank, but even still the Cardinals have more than enough cap space to make sure he stays in the desert.
Evan Brown, Offensive Guard
The Cardinals' offensive line has steadily improved the last couple of seasons, but the addition of Evan Brown provided consistency as a 17-game starter. With the lack of said consistency that Arizona has seen from the group over the last who knows how man years, it feels like a re-signing that also feels like a must.
The line appears to be on the upswing, but Brown should be a key component for this group.
It’s not a secret that I’m a big Will Hernandez fan, but the veteran is coming off a season-ending injury and is a bit riskier to bring back… but I’m still all for it considering how good he’s been since getting to Arizona.
I’m not sure if I would pay both guys, but I do believe at least one of them needs to return.
Dennis Gardeck, Edge Rusher
Like Hernandez, Gardeck is recovering from a season-ending injury, making re-signing a bit risky. Also, like Hernandez, Gardeck has carved out an important role with the team and would be a more than welcome return to the team.
Gardeck has been with the Cardinals for seven seasons and has established himself as a fan favorite. Prior to injury, he was by far the team’s most consistent pass rusher with three sacks in seven games.
It wouldn’t cost the Cardinals too much and it would be a feel-good move, but it’s not a necessity.
L.J. Collier, Edge Rusher
2024 was a solid season for Collier, who has eyes on turning his career around after appearing to be a massive first-round bust for the Seahawks. Collier had career highs with tackles (29) and sacks (3.5) in a rotational role for the team. Bringing him back could come at a bargain deal.
Collier will turn 30 around the start of the 2025 season and he’s not a massive difference maker in the box score, but the 6’2 and 291lbs pass rusher has versatility to move inside and outside the alignment.
There’s value in bringing back Collier, and for the lack of money he likely will cost I’d be all over it.
Baron Browning, Edge Rusher
The Cardinals made a trade for Browning at the deadline with hopes of him becoming a more reliable pass rusher than what was currently on the team. Although Browning didn’t post eye-popping numbers, he did manage two sacks and 14 tackles in eight games.
He’s a young player, too, turning 26 next month. So, unlike the rest of the guys mentioned, he is someone who could potentially be a more long-term option.
Prior to his move to the Cardinals, Browning had shown some promise with Broncos, posting 9.5 sacks between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. It’s unlikely that Browning will become a full-time player, but his value as a rotational piece is bigger than one may think.
This isn’t a “must-do” re-sign, but it’s one I’d applaud the front office for knowing he won’t cost much and could pay his dividends in the right row.